Mission 2024: BSP to launch campaign with call for change

Lucknow: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will launch its campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with a call for change of political power at the centre. The party will organize meetings at the village level to motivate the people to opt for change for a better future, to get rid of poverty and to free Uttar Pradesh of the tag of backwardness. Mayawati told the party leaders to start preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. (Pic for representation)

The tested slogan- ‘vote hamara raaj tumhara’ (our vote your rule) will be raised in the meetings to stimulate the core vote base of the party- dalits and OBCs and to send a message to the people who want change. The BSP will project itself as an alternative for change of political power in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Earlier, BSP chief Mayawati had already announced that her party would go solo in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

A meeting of the BSP office-bearers, division and district unit presidents was held under the chairmanship of Mayawati in the state unit office on Thursday to review the preparation for the Lok Sabha elections and analyse the reasons for defeat in the recently concluded civic polls. The division and district units’ office-bearers submitted reports regarding the performance of the party. The BSP chief directed the party leaders to complete the constitution of the various committees at division, district, Vidhan Sabha and booth level by August.

Addressing party leaders and office-bearers, Mayawati said the misuse of government machinery by the ruling BJP, use of various tricks to win the elections, suppression of the workers of opposition parties and irregularities in the voters’ lists led to the victory of the BJP in the urban local bodies’ elections.. The civic poll results were not the true reflection of the mood of the people who were harassed due to the wrong policies of the BJP government, price rise, unemployment and poverty, she said.

Mayawati told the party leaders to start preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. To gear up the cadre, the party will make changes in the organization and focus on voter awareness and increased people’s participation.

Mayawati said the BSP would raise the demand for check on misuse of government machinery in the elections and use of religion in politics with the Election Commission of India.

The missionary party workers working at the ground level would be promoted in the organization. The focus would be on strengthening the organization and check on groupism and differences that reflected in the party during the civic elections.

Mayawati said the BJP managed to secure victory in the Mayoral elections but in the Nagar Palika Parishads and Nagar Panchayats, its performance was not good. The BJP hatched a conspiracy to defeat the BSP candidate on Agra and Saharanpur Mayoral seats. If ballot papers had been used in the Mayoral elections, the result would have been different, she said.

The BSP chief called upon the party leaders and workers to donate in the party coffers for running the party office and organization in various states, as well as for election expenses. The BSP did take donations from businessmen but was dependent on the donations of party workers to run the organization, she said.