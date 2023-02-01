Budget offers nothing for farmers: RLD

LUCKNOW The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) termed the Union Budget as “disappointing”, saying it would further increase rate of unemployment and price rise in the country.

“The budget is full of promises, but has nothing to offer to farmers, youth and the middle-class. Overall, it is disappointing,” said Anil Dubey, national spokesman, RLD, in written statement here on Wednesday.

He said the budget also did not explain why the income of farmers did not double despite tall promises nine years ago.

RLD national coordinator Anupam Mishra said the Union Budget had no strategy to deal with unemployment even as it proposed reduction in the allocation for education from 2.64% to 2.5%.