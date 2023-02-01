Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Budget offers nothing for farmers: RLD

Budget offers nothing for farmers: RLD

lucknow news
Published on Feb 01, 2023 06:33 PM IST

Budget is full of promises, but has nothing to offer to farmers, youth and the middle-class. Overall, it is disappointing, says Anil Dubey, national spokesman, RLD

RLD national spokesman Anil Dubey said the budget also did not explain why the income of farmers did not double despite tall promises nine years ago. (Pic for representation)
RLD national spokesman Anil Dubey said the budget also did not explain why the income of farmers did not double despite tall promises nine years ago. (Pic for representation)
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) termed the Union Budget as “disappointing”, saying it would further increase rate of unemployment and price rise in the country.

“The budget is full of promises, but has nothing to offer to farmers, youth and the middle-class. Overall, it is disappointing,” said Anil Dubey, national spokesman, RLD, in written statement here on Wednesday.

He said the budget also did not explain why the income of farmers did not double despite tall promises nine years ago.

RLD national coordinator Anupam Mishra said the Union Budget had no strategy to deal with unemployment even as it proposed reduction in the allocation for education from 2.64% to 2.5%.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 01, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out