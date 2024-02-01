Budget session from today: UP assembly likely to witness uproarious scenes

LUCKNOW With major opposition parties giving final shape to their strategies to raise issues of public interest and the Yogi Adityanath government set to aggressively counter them, the UP legislative assembly is likely to witness uproarious scenes during the budget session commencing here on Friday. Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra ‘Mona’ said her party would raise the issues of public interest. (File Pic)

Governor Anandiben Patel’s address before the joint sitting of the two houses of state legislature will mark the opening of budget session at 11am. Major opposition parties are giving final shape to their plan of action to hold protests during the governor’s address.

“We have discussed various issues to be raised in the House. The NDA government is violating all the Constitutional norms and the governments led by opposition parties are being disturbed. Farmers are facing problems, and they are not getting remunerative prices for their produce and the state government is not taking care of interests of youth and women. We will also raise the issue of rising inflation etc,” said Samajwadi Party chief whip Manoj Kumar Pandey while indicating that the SP would also oppose the governor’s address.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has also directed party legislators to aggressively raise the “law and order” issues.

Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra ‘Mona’ said her party would raise the issues of public interest. BSP leader Uma Shankar Singh was not available for comment.

Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana, meanwhile, convened a meeting of leaders of all political parties to seek their cooperation. All leaders present congratulated chief minister Yogi Adityanath for the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla’s idol at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who also inaugurated the renovated Rajrishi Purushottam Das Tandon Central Hall before the all-party meeting, said UP was now known for holding healthy debates. He said the House would also debate the annual budget of the state during the budget session. He said speakers of other state assemblies were visiting UP and praising the new-look Vidhan Sabha.

The Speaker used the occasion to urge members to cooperate to uphold the positive perception created about UP. When some demanded that the budget session should have more sittings, he assured them that he would ensure longer sittings (till late evening) of the House to ensure participation of more and members. He said the House will continue till late night, if the quorum remains complete.

The business advisory committee cleared the agenda of the House from February 2 to 12, 2024. The House will meet on both Saturdays - February 3 and 10. On February 3, it will, however, be adjourned soon after condoling the death of its sitting members including BJP member Manvendra Singh from Dadraul (Shahjahanpur) (January 5, 2024) and SP member Shiv Pratap Yadav (January 26, 2024) from Gaisri, Balrampur.

The state government proposes to present the annual budget for 2024-2025 in the House on February 5. It seeks to get the motion of thanks to governor’s address passed on February 7 and the annual budget on February 12.

Two ordinances, promulgated after the last session - Uttar Pradesh Stamp (UP Amendment) Ordinance-2023 and Uttar Pradesh Private Universities (seventh amendment) Ordinance-2023 - will also be tabled in the House.