Budget touches all four key engines of growth: India Inc

Several industry bodies in the state felt that the Union government has made a strong effort, in Union Budget 2025, to address the immediate challenges being faced by the economy. A Budget viewing session organised in Lucknow on Saturday (HT)

FICCI UP State Council held a live budget viewing session here. Manoj Gupta (the Council chair and CMD of MKU Ltd), Vishwas Swaroop (the Council co-chair) and Prateek Hira (the chairman of FICCI UP Tourism Sub Committee and founder president & CEO of Tornos India) and others took part in the session.

Gupta said: “The Union government has made a strong effort to address the immediate challenges being faced by the economy, particularly on the consumption front, while keeping an eye on the long-term target of pursuing the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’.”

FICCI complimented finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting a comprehensive, inclusive and forward-looking budget that encompasses a heavy dose of reforms, fiscal stimulus and a clear focus on the farm sector, MSMEs, youth and women of the country.

“The Budget proposals will re-energise the economy by lifting the sentiments of the middle class and nudging the private sector to advance its investment plans as demand improves across sectors,” he added.

Mayur Tandon, CII, vice- chairman IIA, said “The Budget boosts MSMEs with greater financial flexibility while empowering entrepreneurs to drive economic progress. The Infrastructure Development fund is expected to enhance real estate through better connectivity and urban growth, while tax relief for the middle class may increase disposable incomes and stimulate housing demand.”

“The four key engines of agriculture, MSME, investment and exports will enhance our progress towards a Viksit Bharat by 2047,” said Mukesh Singh of Indo American Chamber of Commerce, adding the Budget touched all key areas to accelerate economic growth.

Praising the Budget, the body said key initiatives in the budget include credit guarantee cover enhancement from ₹10 crore to ₹20 crore and moderation of the guarantee fee to 1% for loans in 27 focus sectors.

Yawar Ali Shah, the co-founder & CEO of AMA Herbal and the vice chairman of Indian Industries Association (IIA), said, “The government’s decision to increase the turnover limit for medium enterprises in MSMEs from ₹250 crore to ₹500 crore is commendable. A turnover limit of up to ₹500 crore provides significant relief to medium enterprises. Additionally, raising the investment limit for medium industries from ₹50 crore to ₹125 crore will enable greater investment, aiding industrial expansion and increased production. Traders had been demanding this change for some time. This decision will encourage businesses to raise more capital and expand their operations, which will be crucial for the country’s economy and will play a significant role in achieving the prime minister’s vision of a $5 trillion economy.”