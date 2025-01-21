Bulandshahr gas leak: Two killed as on-trial factory spews venom

Two people were killed while several others lost consciousness when gas leaked from a factory in Bulandshahr’s Sikandrabad Industrial Area, on Tuesday afternoon. It was the trial run of the factory recycling mobile batteries and accessories, senior police officials confirmed. CO Sikandrabad Poornima Singh pacifying angry people after deaths of two person due to gas leakage in the factory (HT Photo)

Sikandrabad circle officer (CO), Poornima Singh, confirmed that two people, Ankush Kumar, a resident of Moradabad, and Satyendra, a resident of Bulandshahr, lost their lives in the incident and the condition of one person is stated to be critical. Others were discharged from the medical facility after providing first aid.

According to reports, as many as 150 employees were inside the factory premises when the gas leaked at around 2.15 pm after panic and a stampede ensued.

A major tragedy was averted as all employees were brought out of the premises timely. Upset by the incident, employees staged a protest outside the factory gate, while local authorities had to struggle to pacify them. The employees ended their protest after the police authorities ensured strict action against people responsible for the incident.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences over the deaths, and he directed local authorities to provide best possible help to people injured in the incident. Bulandshahr district magistrate, Shruti Pandey and senior superintendent of police (SSP) Shlok Kumar rushed to the spot and supervised rescue operations.

Sikandrabad sub-divisional magistrate, Santosh Kumar, said that the premises of the factory had been evacuated, and some employees who fainted inside, were rushed to the hospital for treatment. He said an inquiry has been initiated to ascertain the reason behind the gas leak.

“We have not received any complaint in the matter. An FIR will be registered if anybody approaches the police in this regard. However, the police are trying to ascertain the cause behind the gas leak,” CO Poornima Singh said.