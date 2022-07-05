‘Bundelkhand e-way to become pathway for development’
Lucknow: Industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi said on Tuesday that the Bundelkhand Expressway had been constructed eight months ahead of its schedule. The expressway would become a pathway for development of the backward areas of Bundelkhand, neglected by the previous governments.
On Tuesday, Nandi inspected the preparations for the inauguration of the Bundelkhand expressway by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 12 in Jalaun district. Additional chief secretary, home and CEO, UPEIDA, Awanish Kumar Awasthi was also present in the review meeting.
Addressing the officers Nandi said the expressway would add a new chapter in the development of Bundelkhand. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of the expressway on February 29, 2020 in a programme organized in Chitrakoot district. The expressway would attract investment in Bundelkhand region and generate employment, he said.
The entrepreneurs were eager to invest in the area. Once the Bundelkhand Expressway became operational, the area would be connected to the state capital Lucknow and the country’s capital Delhi, he said.
Giving details about the preparations for the inauguration ceremony and public meeting, Nandi said over one lakh people would arrive by 1,500 buses to attend the inauguration programme as well as the public meeting. The Prime Minister would inspect the Bundelkhand Expressway and plant a sapling after the inauguration. The state government has planned to plant saplings at a distance of 10 metres on the both sides of the expressway, he said.
Prepare development plan for Lucknow on lines of Metropolitan Board: CM
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday instructed officials to prepare a development plan for Lucknow on the lines of Metropolitan Board and increase jurisdiction of Lucknow Development Authority. Adityanath also instructed officials to start work on green corridor project in the next two months. “At present, more than 45 lakh population comes within the jurisdiction of the development authority,” said the CM. He instructed officials to appoint town planner in every development authority.
Six injured as miscreants hurl crude bombs, open fire in U.P.’s Prayagraj
At least six people were injured when some bike-borne miscreants allegedly hurled crude bombs and opened fire on former general secretary of Allahabad University Students' Union Nirbhay Kumar Dwivedi andDwivedi'ss aides near Bade Hanuman Temple at Bandhwa late on Monday night, police said on Tuesday. Senior superintendent of police Shailesh Kumar Pandey and superintendent of police, city, Dinesh Kumar Singh also reached the spot and got the injured admitted to the hospital.
Missing boy found murdered in Pune; three minors arrested
PUNE The Pune police on Tuesday said that personal enmity led to the murder of a 15-year-old boy, whose body was recovered near Avishkar Society Borhadewadi Moshi on Tuesday, a day after he went missing. Assistant police Inspector SS Panchal said that, during investigation it was found that, a group of six minors including the missing minor gathered near Avishkar Society in Moshi for a party. All of them fled the spot after the incident.
Complaints prompt PMC to invite another bid for cat sterilisation
After two failed attempts, Pune Municipal Corporation has decided to once again float a fresh tender for cat sterilisation project after the last year's plan did not take off due to the Covid situation. PMC's move comes after a series of complaints from residents about increased population of stray cats which, according to many, are a “menace”. According to officials, PMC would pay the agency Rs1,000 for each sterilisation.
Speaker starts disqualification process against 14 Sena MLAs
Mumbai A day after the Eknath Shinde-led faction and the BJP government won a clear majority in the floor test, Speaker Rahul Narwekar has started the disqualification process of 14 Shiv Sena MLAs for voting against the whip issued by the Shinde-led faction. Of the 55, 40 MLAs have sided with chief minister Ekanth Shinde.
