‘Bundelkhand e-way to become pathway for development’

Lucknow: Industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi said on Tuesday that the Bundelkhand Expressway had been constructed eight months ahead of its schedule. The expressway would become a pathway for development of the backward areas of Bundelkhand, neglected by the previous governments.

On Tuesday, Nandi inspected the preparations for the inauguration of the Bundelkhand expressway by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 12 in Jalaun district. Additional chief secretary, home and CEO, UPEIDA, Awanish Kumar Awasthi was also present in the review meeting.

Addressing the officers Nandi said the expressway would add a new chapter in the development of Bundelkhand. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of the expressway on February 29, 2020 in a programme organized in Chitrakoot district. The expressway would attract investment in Bundelkhand region and generate employment, he said.

The entrepreneurs were eager to invest in the area. Once the Bundelkhand Expressway became operational, the area would be connected to the state capital Lucknow and the country’s capital Delhi, he said.

Giving details about the preparations for the inauguration ceremony and public meeting, Nandi said over one lakh people would arrive by 1,500 buses to attend the inauguration programme as well as the public meeting. The Prime Minister would inspect the Bundelkhand Expressway and plant a sapling after the inauguration. The state government has planned to plant saplings at a distance of 10 metres on the both sides of the expressway, he said.