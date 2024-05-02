 Burglars form human pyramid to break into house, arrested - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Burglars form human pyramid to break into house, arrested

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 02, 2024 07:44 AM IST

Three of the five men arrested are proficient in making human pyramids. While their gang leader Yusuf guarded the scene with a gun, two more of their accomplices waited in a car at a distance, police said.

Not through any rope or ladder, but by making a 14-feet high human pyramid. That was how a group of house burglars managed to break into a house through its roof, in the Gudamba area here last week, police said, adding five of them were arrested from Behta on Wednesday.

Burglars form human pyramid to break into house, arrested
Burglars form human pyramid to break into house, arrested

The group committed burglary of items worth over 1 lakh at gunpoint. The gun, however, was defective and just used to scare the family members.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

“The incident took place in Paikamau of Gudamba in the wee hours of April 24. Three of the five men arrested--Nural, Saif and Halim (all in their early 20s)--are proficient in making human pyramids. While their gang leader Yusuf guarded the scene with a gun, two more of their accomplices waited in a car at a distance,” said deputy commissioner of police (DCP) North Abhijith R Shankar, adding one of their accomplices was still at large.

Police have recovered the stolen jewellery and also the guns used in the crime. IPC sections concerning robbery and dacoity have been slapped against the accused, and an ADCP will probe why the case was not registered under relevant sections initially,” said the DCP.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / Burglars form human pyramid to break into house, arrested
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On