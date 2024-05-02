Not through any rope or ladder, but by making a 14-feet high human pyramid. That was how a group of house burglars managed to break into a house through its roof, in the Gudamba area here last week, police said, adding five of them were arrested from Behta on Wednesday. Burglars form human pyramid to break into house, arrested

The group committed burglary of items worth over ₹1 lakh at gunpoint. The gun, however, was defective and just used to scare the family members.

“The incident took place in Paikamau of Gudamba in the wee hours of April 24. Three of the five men arrested--Nural, Saif and Halim (all in their early 20s)--are proficient in making human pyramids. While their gang leader Yusuf guarded the scene with a gun, two more of their accomplices waited in a car at a distance,” said deputy commissioner of police (DCP) North Abhijith R Shankar, adding one of their accomplices was still at large.

Police have recovered the stolen jewellery and also the guns used in the crime. IPC sections concerning robbery and dacoity have been slapped against the accused, and an ADCP will probe why the case was not registered under relevant sections initially,” said the DCP.