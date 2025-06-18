Burglary put on hold for some instant snacks, AC

: In the middle of a burglary, a band of thieves gave in to the appeal of eating some instant noodles in an air-conditioned room in the sweltering June heat of the city. A grab from CCTV footage showing burglars eating noodles after a break-in.

After breaking into the house of a retired banker in Indira Nagar’s C-Block, they cooked themselves some noodles and ‘chilled’ for a bit in one of the rooms before making off with valuables.

The house is owned by Bhupal Singh. Both his sons are serving in the Indian Army. He and others in his family have been away for treatment since June 8. They are yet to return. As such, no official complaint has been lodged yet, and the exact value of the stolen items couldn’t be determined, police said.

“No written complaint has been submitted in connection with the burglary. Necessary legal action will be taken, as per the rules, after we receive the complaint,” said SHO Ghazipur Vikas Rai.

For now, police have CCTV footage of the burglary in progress. The theft came to light when a neighbour, Deepa Bisht, who was requested to water the plants at the house, noticed a broken lock. Upon entering the house, she found it in complete disarray. Police were informed of the incident by the neighbours.

The family members said they had taken most of their jewellery with them to Delhi. Only cash was stolen, they assumed. While there was no CCTV camera inside the house, police were scanning footage from cameras in the vicinity.

xIn a similar case last year not very far from Bhupal Singh’s house, a thief broke into the residence of Dr. Sunil Pandey, a doctor formerly posted at Balrampur Hospital and currently serving in Varanasi, in Indira Nagar Sector-20. After looting the house, the thief turned on the AC and fell asleep. Neighbours discovered an open door in the morning and found the intoxicated intruder was still passed out.

“Police are verifying if the same group is behind both burglaries,” said a source at the police station.

Pic cap: A grab from CCTV footage showing burglars eating noodles after a break-in.