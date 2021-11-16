Bus goes out of control, mows down 3 in Kasganj

Agra: Three people, including a couple, were mowed down by a private bus which went out of the driver’s control in the market area of Kasganj city on Tuesday. The bus finally stopped after hitting a shop on Malgodam Road. The bus driver was arrested.

“The bus driver seemed to have lost control on the steering and the vehicle hit several people on the road on Tuesday. Three of them, including a couple, died. The driver was arrested,” informed SP Kasganj Rohan Pramod Botre.

The private bus was going through the market on Malgodam Road when it suddenly went out of control. The exact reason is yet to be assigned but it is believed that the brakes of the bus failed. The bus first struck an e-rickshaw and thereafter mowed down three people.

The directionless bus stopped after hitting a shop of music instruments on Malgodam Road. Fortunately, no one in the shop was injured.

Police reached the spot and sent the bodies for post mortem examination. Those killed were identified as Ramesh Kumar (50), his wife Nirmala (45) and an unidentified aged man.

The bus was later seized by the Kasganj police.