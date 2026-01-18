Butler Palace to get heritage book café by April

A heritage-themed book café, audio-visual shows, and nighttime light-and-sound displays will be part of the historic Butler Palace when it reopens in April following a major redevelopment by the Lucknow Development Authority, officials said on Sunday. Butler Palace (File Photo)

The project will transform the palace into a cultural and literary hub for students, readers, and heritage enthusiasts.

LDA vice chairman Prathamesh Kumar said the private agency’s presentation has received approval, allowing the authority to move forward with execution. He said the project is on track to meet the April deadline.

Officials estimate the total cost of the renovation at around ₹9 crore.

Built in traditional Rajasthani architectural style, Butler Palace spans nearly five acres and holds heritage value. Its location near over 100 schools, colleges, and coaching centres makes it suitable for academic and cultural engagement.

Landscaping and exterior development work is underway on the palace premises. A private agency awarded the tender is executing the landscaping work.

An official overseeing the renovation said additional components were added after the initial planning stage. “The scope expanded from basic landscaping to multiple conservation and development works, which required revised planning and approvals. This led to some delay,” the official said, requesting anonymity.

The vice chairman had earlier outlined the proposed activities, stating that conservation of the heritage structure remains central while introducing facilities that encourage public use.

According to the approved plan, the book café will serve as a reading and interaction space. The second floor will feature audio-visual shows focusing on literature, history, and culture. The nighttime light-and-sound shows on the exterior walls will showcase Awadhi culture and the historical importance of the region.