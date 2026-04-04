Lucknow/Hathras , The chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh State Women Commission, Babita Singh Chauhan, on Saturday said the panel can take up the acquittal of a college professor accused of sexually exploiting female students if the complainant or the aggrieved parties approach it. Can take up Prof's acquittal in sexual exploitation case if parties approach us: UP women’s body chief

After launching an HPV vaccination drive in Hathras, Chauhan told PTI, "We respect the verdict delivered by the honourable court. If the complainant or the aggrieved parties approach the women's commission, we will take up the matter."

A court in Hathras recently acquitted a college professor accused of sexually exploiting female students on the pretext of helping them clear competitive examinations and secure jobs, citing a lack of evidence.

The court of Additional District Judge Mahendra Kumar passed the order on March 24, acquitting the professor citing a lack of evidence and absence of corroboration by the alleged victims in their statements.

The case stemmed from an FIR lodged in March 2025 after the UP State Women Commission forwarded an anonymous complaint addressed to the prime minister, chief minister and other authorities.

The complaint included photographs allegedly showing the accused, a geography professor at a degree college, behaving inappropriately with students.

However, during the trial, none of the witnesses or victims confirmed the allegations in court.

Officials said that although some witnesses and students were produced, only one recorded her statement before a magistrate, while no other "victim" substantiated the charges of sexual exploitation during court proceedings.

The court observed that the allegations could not be proved beyond a reasonable doubt. It also did not rule out the possibility of evidence fabrication to implicate the professor.

After lodging the FIR, the police arrested the accused, who had absconded, in Prayagraj.

The professor was out on bail during the trial.

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