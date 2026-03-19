Canadian envoy meets CM, says UP emerging as investment destination

Canadian high commissioner to India Christopher Cooter met chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday to discuss strengthening cooperation in investment, technology collaboration and skill development in Uttar Pradesh. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath with Canadian high commissioner to India Christopher Cooter. (HT)

Highlighting the state’s investor-friendly environment, Yogi invited Canadian companies to explore opportunities in Uttar Pradesh, pointing to sustained industrial growth and policy reforms. Referring to key initiatives such as the Defence Industrial Corridor and the BrahMos project, he underlined the state’s growing manufacturing and defence capabilities.

“The Uttar Pradesh government is ensuring a transparent, stable, and industry-friendly policy environment, and will provide all necessary institutional support to accelerate technology, skill, and innovation-based collaboration with Canada,” the chief minister said.

Cooter said there is significant scope to expand India-Canada trade and investment ties, describing Uttar Pradesh as an emerging centre for investment and innovation, according to a press statement issued by state government.

“Uttar Pradesh has made significant progress in infrastructure development, policy reforms, and governance in recent years, emerging as a reliable and attractive destination for global investors. Canadian companies are actively exploring opportunities for long-term investment and technology partnerships in Uttar Pradesh,” he added.

Earlier in the day, a high-level Canadian delegation led by Cooter visited the Invest UP office in Lucknow, where discussions were held on trade and investment opportunities. The delegation included Colonel Stephen Murray (defence advisor), Rohit Shukla (political and economic officer – FPDS), and Soumen Mondal (trade commissioner – investments). The delegation was welcomed by finance minister Suresh Khanna and secretary to the chief minister, Amit Singh.

Discussions were led by Deepak Kumar, infrastructure and industrial development commissioner (IIDC), state government.

Invest UP showcased UP’s investor-friendly ecosystem, highlighting strong infrastructure, a large consumer base, and progressive policies such as the UP FDI, Fortune Global & India 500 Investment Promotion Policy 2023, and the UP GCC Policy 2024.

Cooter highlighted opportunities for collaboration across sectors such as green hydrogen, LNG/LPG, and critical minerals, aligning with India’s growing energy demands and the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat 2027’.

Inviting UP to deepen engagement with Canada, the high commissioner expressed confidence that stronger collaboration in trade, technology transfer, and skill development would drive sustainable, future-ready growth for both regions.

The meeting was attended by NEDA director Inderjit Singh, Invest UP CEO Vijay Kiran Anand, Invest UP ACEO Shashank Chaudhry, and other officials.

Later, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), UP, organised an interaction with the high commissioner, where industry leaders discussed avenues to deepen economic ties, particularly in clean energy, agri-tech, education, infrastructure and advanced manufacturing.