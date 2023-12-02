Cancel licences, seize vehicles of habitual violators of traffic rules: Yogi Adityanath

Laying stress on the need for the government, administration and the public to work together to minimise road accident deaths, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday asked for strictness with those who habitually violate traffic rules. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (HT File Photo)

“As per need, action should also be taken to cancel the driving licence and seize the vehicle,” he said while chairing an Uttar Pradesh State Road Safety Council meeting , according to a government statement.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

“First create awareness, if there is repeat violation, then impose penalty, still if there is violation, then driving licence should be cancelled,” he asserted.

Stating that even one death in a road accident is a loss to the state, he noted that in the top 30 cities in Uttar Pradesh with the highest number of accidents, the average number of deaths in road accidents in the last three years has been 20,990 per year.

He issued guidelines and said, “Making concerted efforts to minimise road accidents and untimely deaths due to accidents. The untimely death of someone in a road accident is extremely sad. To minimise this, we need to work together focusing on awareness, education, enforcement, engineering and emergency care.”

“Challan or other enforcement action is not a permanent solution to enforce traffic rules. We have to emphasise on awareness. The period from December 15 to December 31 should be observed as ‘Road Safety Fortnight’,” he said.

“ARTO road safety should be deployed in every district. The proposal for creation of posts in this regard should be sent as soon as possible. Wherever there is shortage of human resources, fill it immediately”, he said.

“We also have to focus on driving testing and training,” he added

“Eye test must be done at the time of renewal of driving licence of heavy vehicle drivers. Eye test of state road transport bus drivers should be done at regular intervals,” he told the officers concerned at the meeting.

SPEEDBREAKERS

“Speedbreakers should not be back-breaking, they should be table tops. Owing to poor designing, people often try to drive their vehicles past the speed breaker, which also leads to accidents,” he said.

GOLDEN HOUR

“The sooner medical help is provided in a road accident, the less is the risk of injury. To further improve trauma services, coordinate with home, transport, PWD, Expressway Authority, medical and health and medical education departments. Ambulance response time needs to be further reduced. Understand the importance of golden hour,” Yogi Adityanath said.

BLACK SPOTS AND EXPRESSWAYS

“ The ongoing work for short-term and long-term rectification of black spots identified on the routes of PWD, State Highways and NHAI should be completed as soon as possible with quality…. Research studies show that most accidents on expressways occur during the early morning hours. There is a need to further increase the number of expressway ambulances, cameras, signage and cranes”, he said.

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of vehicles registered in the top-5 states with the highest number of vehicle accidents. The number of vehicles in the state was 1.33 crore in 2011, which is currently 4.55 crore.

In terms of reduction in road accidents, Uttar Pradesh has moved from third place to fourth place in the year 2022 as compared to the year 2021. Accidents on National Highways and State Highways have also reduced by 2-2%.

Uttar Pradesh is the first state in the country, which has notified Uttar Pradesh Road Accident Investigation Scheme with the aim of getting accurate information about the real causes of road accidents. Under this scheme, mandatory investigation of accidents involving three or more deaths is to be done through the District Accident Investigation Committee.

Effective implementation of this system must be ensured by all concerned departments at the district and state level.

Accidents due to overspeeding on highways and expressways are reported every day. According to the records of the year 2022, overspeeding was the cause of 40% of the road accidents that occurred in a year.

Similarly, 12% of accidents occurred due to driving in the wrong direction and about 10% due to talking on mobile phone. Improvement in this is possible only with everyone’s cooperation, caution and awareness.