Case for regular worship of Maa Shringar Gauri: Next date April 26
The court of civil judge (senior division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar, after hearing both the parties in the case pertaining to permission for regular worship of Maa Shringar Gauri (deity) in the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex, fixed April 26 as next date of hearing.
Petitioners’ advocate Madan Mohan Yadav informed that the court took up the case on an application on Monday (April 18) by the district administration to stop the proposed inspection by a court-appointed advocate commissioner.
The district administration contended that since the matter was very sensitive the case should be heard expeditiously. Following the application, hearing took place on April 20.
Judge Diwakar had on April 8 appointed an advocate commissioner, on a petition seeking permission for regular (daily) visits and “darshan poojan” (worship) of Shringar Gauri (deity) at the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex, said Yadav.
He said the court had appointed Arun Kumar as advocate commissioner and ordered him to inspect the area in the presence of both parties and prepare a report about the present situation. The court also ordered videography of the inspection. Police force should be made available during the inspection, if required, the court had said.
Thereafter, Kumar had planned to do inspection of the Shringar Gauri sthal on April 19, said Yadav.
During the hearing, advocates of district administration and petitioners seeking permission for daily ‘darshan poojan’ of Shringar Gauri argued the case.
The court then reserved its order and fixed April 26 as the next date.
In August 2021, one Rakhi Singh and four other women filed a petition in court. They pleaded that they be allowed to visit Shringar Gauri daily for worship.
Shringar Gauri’s sthal is located in the high-security zone of the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex. Shringar Gauri is considered by devotees to be a form of Goddess Parvati. On the fourth day of Chaitra Navratri, once a year, women are allowed to offer prayers to Shringar Gauri.
