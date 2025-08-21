Case shows corruption rampant in co-op housing societies in state: HC

: The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Wednesday took serious note of rampant corruption in land allotment and its subsequent sale to the cooperative society, Bahujan Nirbal Varg Sahkari Grih Nirman Samiti, in the state capital. The court directed the state government to lodge an FIR and take appropriate action against those responsible. (File Photo)

Following the court’s directive, an FIR was registered at Ghazipur police station on Wednesday evening against seven people, including the former chairman and secretary of the society.

The scope of the investigation has now widened to include other officials and family members who may have benefited from the scam.

The court has listed the case for the next hearing on September 16 on top of the list.

Those named in the FIR include former chairman of the society Praveen Singh Bafila, former secretary Lakhan Singh Baliyani, Virendra Kumar Singh, Kamlesh Singh, Abhishek Vikram Singh, Narendra Kumar Singh, Arvind Singh and others.

The case concerns approximately 24 bigha of land in Gomti Nagar Extension, now considered a prime location in Lucknow, with a present market value running into several thousand crores. The land was originally allotted to the society for the benefit of Scheduled Caste members, but was allegedly sold to ineligible individuals.

A single-judge bench of Justice Pankaj Bhatia passed the order on Wednesday on a petition filed by Ajay Jaiswal, a bonafide member of the society.

“The present case demonstrates a deep malaise of corruption that is rampant in the Co-operative Housing Societies in the state,” observed the court.

“It is also disturbing to notice that despite there being a detailed report in an inquiry conducted by as many as seven responsible officers of the LDA, no action has been taken,” the court added.

The statement of accounts of the society reveals huge siphoning off of funds. All money deposited towards the execution of the sale deeds was withdrawn, said the court.

It is also disturbing to notice that despite all these facts being in the knowledge of the state government and there being a bar on execution of the sale deeds of the society, huge funds were siphoned off by the members who were then manning the society by executing sale deeds contrary to the bye-laws, the court observed.

In case the police authorities/state authorities feel necessary, steps must also be taken for conducting the land audit of the society, which will include the total land owned by the society and the number of the sale deeds executed by it in the last 10 years and the deposit of sale proceeds in the society’s account, said the court.

The authorities must also collect the date and the receipts by which new members were included in the society, the court added.

“The court directed the state government to submit a report on action taken in pursuance to the provisions contained in U.P. Revenue Code which bars the execution of the sale deed in favour of the persons not belonging to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes,” said advocate Sharad Pathak, who appeared on behalf of the petitioner in court.

THE CASE

The Bahujan Nirbal Varg Sahkari Grih Nirman Samiti Limited was incorporated for the benefit of persons belonging to the Scheduled Caste category.

“Around 24 bigha land was sold by the society in Gomti Nagar Extension to persons not entitled,” said Sharad Pathak.

Subsequently, on account of the lands being acquired and thereafter being given to the society, huge inconsistencies and bungling allegedly were done by the society. This was evident in the probe carried out by the LDA and the report filed in the court on August 27, 2024.

The report highlighted the manner in which the land parcels were allotted to persons who were not entitled.

The society has not followed the restrictions with regard to the quantum of land that can be allotted to the members of the society.

MAIN POINTS OF THE CASE

Land scam

The alleged scam entails fraudulent membership and plot allocation, with an estimated value running into several crores.

Key accused and allegations

Praveen Singh Bafila (Former chairman): Accused of adding fake members to the society and illegally allocating plots to relatives and associates.

Lakhan Singh Baliyani (Former secretary): Also accused of being involved in the fake membership and plot allocation scam.

Investigation and findings

The investigation revealed that the society’s office address was fake, and the registration documents were created using this address.

LDA officials are also under scrutiny for allegedly benefiting from the scam through plot allocations.

The LDA has acknowledged that the society did not have the statutory authority to register plots, and the DM, Lucknow, had imposed a ban on registrations in 2021.