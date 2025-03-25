Cash row: HCBA seeks justice Varma’s impeachment, CBI, ED probe

The High Court Bar Association (HCBA), Allahabad, on Monday again opposed the proposed transfer of justice Yashwant Varma from Delhi HC to Allahabad HC and decided to completely abstain from judicial work from Tuesday till further notice. After passing the resolution during the lunch hours of the court, the lawyers abstained from judicial work for the remaining day. HCBA, Allahabad, termed the incident the “blackest day” in the history of Indian judiciary. (For Representation)

It also demanded that the CJI should recommend to the government for impeachment proceedings against him. The HCBA, Allahabad, passed a resolution demanding the CJI to permit registration of FIR and CBI & ED probe into the alleged recovery of huge amount of cash from justice Varma’s official residence on March 14.

It termed the incident the “blackest day” in the history of Indian judiciary. While stating that the in-house inquiry initiated against justice Varma is ‘questionable’ and ‘unacceptable’ to the judicial fraternity, the Association also sought that all the judgments passed by him to date should be scrutinised.

The HCBA not only opposed justice Yashwant Varma’s transfer to Allahabad high court or its Lucknow bench but also to any other high court. Raising a question over the in-house inquiry, it said it that case judges will judge a judge.

“Continuance of Justice Yashwant Varma any further is dangerous for the democracy as it eroded ‘Public Faith’ which is the only power available with judicial system. If faith gone, everything gone and nation will collapse,” the Bar Association said in its resolution. The Association’s resolution also says if needed, justice Varma be taken into custody for questioning.

Bar had also requested the President of India and the Centre to ensure speedy proceedings. Besides, the HCBA has urged the entire legal fraternity to raise voice for transparency in judicial system.

The HCBA passed the resolution that ‘uncle judge syndrome’ is causing a great damage to public faith in judicial system. ‘Uncle judge syndrome’ refers to corrupt practices where relatives of a judge are favoured while passing an order.

HCBA president and senior advocate Anil Tiwari said, “We went on a token strike on Monday to demonstrate after a protest against the Supreme Court recommending on March 20, transfer of Justice Yashwant Varma to Allahabad High court. However, by evening another recommendation of March 24 surfaced making the same recommendation. After which an emergent meeting of the bar was called in which lawyers decided to abstain from judicial work till further notice.”

Joint secretary (admin) of the Bar Association, Sumit Kumar Srivastava, said the Association had opposed the transfer of justice Varma to Allahabad and news surfaced in the media that the Supreme court had not made any such recommendations. “However, on March 24 again the collegium recommended transfer of justice Varma. In such circumstances, we had no options left but to go on indefinite strike,” he added.

OBA exec committee meeting

Meanwhile, the Oudh Bar Association (OBA) of the Lucknow bench has called its executive committee meeting on Tuesday to take a decision on the issue.

“We are with lawyers of the Allahabad high court on the issue. We will boycott court if Justice Yashwant Varma is transferred to Allahabad high court. Final decision on the issue will be taken at the executive committee meeting of the OBA on Tuesday,” said Manoj Dwivedi, general secretary, OBA.