Caste census: Mayawati hits out at BJP, Congress for ‘race to take credit’

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Friday hit out the BJP and Congress for politicising the issue of caste enumeration. Owing to the anti-Bahujan character of both the parties, the OBC community is still backward, exploited and deprived, she claimed. Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati criticised the BJP and Congress for attempting to take credit for the caste census.(HT_PRINT)

In a post on X, the BSP chief wrote that after saying no for a long time, the Centre has now decided to conduct the caste census along with national census and there is a race by BJP and Congress to take credit for this and prove themselves OBC friendly, whereas their anti-Bahujan character continues to deprive OBC communities of their due rights. “In any case, if the intentions and policies of the Congress and BJP were clean towards the Bahujan Samaj, then the OBC society would have become a proper partner in the development of the country,” she said.

“Today, when the OBC community is aware to a great extent due to the continuous struggle of Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar and BSP, these parties are hankering for OBC votes, like those of Dalits. These parties are selfish and have a compulsion to appear as their well-wishers. It is clear that the interest of OBC lies only with the BSP, not elsewhere,” she said. Mayawati also said it is not right to rely on parties like the BJP and Congress etc. for the welfare, uplift and interest of the Bahujan, including, Dalits and OBCs.

The central government on Wednesday announced that caste enumeration will be included in the forthcoming census exercise in a “transparent” manner. While making the announcement, the government criticised the opposition parties for using caste surveys as a “political tool”.