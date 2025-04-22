Mayawati flays disrespect to Ambedkar statues

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati condemned the incidents of disrespect to the statue of Bhim Rao Ambedkar and attack on the processions organised on the occasion of his birth anniversary in various states. BSP chief Mayawati (HT File Photo)

In a post on X, on Tuesday, the BSP chief said, “...disrespect to his statue in many states of the country and the casualties of many people in the attacks by feudal elements on the programmes/processions on that occasion are extremely shameful and a proof of the double character of the governments.”

The BSP chief said, in such tragic cases, especially the attack on the Ambedkar procession in Morena, Madhya Pradesh, in which the killing of a Dalit and injuries to many others are highly condemnable. The state government is in the dock for its clear involvement in this as action has not been taken against the culprits till now.

The Central and all state governments should take such incidents of injustice and atrocities on Dalits and disrespect and insult to their great saints, gurus and great men, seriously. The government must take strict action to stop such incidents otherwise the people of these classes will never forgive them. The governments must pay attention, she said.

Also, it is clear from such casteist incidents that the programmes organised by the Central and state governments on the birth anniversary of Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar are gimmicks to gain the Dalit vote. Dalit society must be cautious of such parties with double standards, character and face, she said.