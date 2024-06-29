Caving in of Ram Path: U.P. government constitutes team to probe lapses

LUCKNOW: After drawing flak from all quarters for the caving in of a portion of Ram Path, senior officials of the Ayodhya administration on Saturday constituted a team comprising officials from all concerned departments to probe lapses in the construction work. A portion of Rampath caved in following rains, in Ayodhya on June 23. (PTI File)

The Yogi Adityanath government has deployed a team of PWD engineers under whose supervision repair work is being carried out.

The 13-km stretch of Ram Path from Naya Ghat to Sadatganj has caved in at seven places due to technical flaws in the laying of sewer lines at these spots. All the affected spots are within a range of 300 metres on one side of Ram Path.

According to officials, backfilling is the process of putting a mixture of soil or stones back into a trench or foundation after excavation to bury a pipeline. Proper backfilling is necessary to ensure a strong base to negate chances of shifting, erosion, or settling of soil. The agency that constructed Ram Path will have to bear defect liability for one year and thereafter maintenance liability for four years.

Divisional commissioner Gaurav Dayal, district magistrate Nitish Kumar, and municipal commissioner Santosh Kumar Sharma jointly inspected waterlogged areas of the city. They went to Awadhpuri coloney, Jalwanpur, Sri Ram Hospital, Bachada Sultanpur, Janaura and other parts of the city facing water logging.

“We are facing problems at six to seven places due to excessive rainfall. Ayodhya has received 30 per cent of its typical monsoon rainfall in just two days, resulting in the caving of roads in some patches,” said Dayal.

As an emergency measure, the Ayodhya administration installed water pumps to flush out rainwater from low-lying areas. Ayodhya Mayor Girishpati Tripathi also inspected the waterlogged areas.

The state government on Friday suspended six engineers of the PWD and the Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam for gross negligence in the construction of the 13-km Ram Path and the laying of sewer lines beneath the promenade, patches of which were damaged after rain on Sunday and Tuesday night. The state government has also issued a notice to Ahmedabad-based contractor firm Bhuvan Infracom Private Limited.

Special secretary Vinod Kumar on Friday issued the orders for suspension of PWD executive engineer Dhruv Agrawal and assistant engineer Anuj Deshwal. The order for the suspension of junior engineer Prabhat Kumar Pandey was issued by PWD chief engineer (development) VK Srivastav.

Jal Nigam MD Rakesh Kumar Mishra issued the orders for suspension of executive engineer Anand Kumar Dubey, assistant engineer Rajendra Kumar Yadav and JE Mohammad Shahid posted at Ayodhya.