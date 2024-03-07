CBI arrests two in a bribery case in Aligarh

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two people, including a field officer of Gramin Bank of Aryavrat, for accepting a bribe of ₹18,000, said senior CBI officials on Thursday. They said the arrests were made at the bank’s Pali Razapur branch of Aligarh. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Those arrested were identified as the field officer Mohit Agarwal and Narendra Babu, a daily wager working at the same branch.

The case was registered by the CBI based on a complaint against the alleged field officer, Mohit Agarwal, on allegations of demanding undue advantage from complainant and his father, a press note shared with media read.

It was alleged that the demand was made by the accused to settle the outstanding dues of an old Kisan Credit Card (KCC) Loan account of the complainant’s father.

The KCC loan account had been declared as NPA and the bank, allegedly, had wrongfully calculated the outstanding amount of ₹ 10,03,232 in the said account. It was further alleged that to settle the outstanding KCC Loan amount, the field officer demanded a bribe of ₹ 20,000 from the complainant. Subsequently, the accused reduced the bribe demand to ₹18,000.

On the complaint, the CBI laid a trap, and the field officer directed the complainant to hand over the bribe money to a daily wager engaged in the bank branch during the trap proceedings. The daily wager, Narendra Babu, accepted the bribe amount after which both of them were arrested.

After the arrest, the CBI carried out searches at the residential premises of both the accused persons in Hathras.

The arrested people will be produced before the court of special judge, CBI cases, Ghaziabad and further investigation is on.