CBI books two Kanpur hosps for CGHS bill irregularities

LUCKNOW The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a regular case against two Kanpur-based hospitals for alleged fraudulent claims under the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) with bills raised for patients who were never admitted to these healthcare centres, officials of the agency confirmed on Friday.

The agency booked Rajni Hospital and Taurus Hospital in Kanpur after an inquiry report by the CGHS Directorate showed gross irregularities, lack of proper infrastructure and violation of empanelment criteria.

The FIR was lodged on October 7, in compliance with a letter dated July 21, 2025 of the under secretary, Government of India, Vigilance Division, ministry of health & family welfare, New Delhi along with the inquiry. The report of the committee constituted by the CGHS Directorate regarding the case of fake claims made by the hospitals was received at CBI, ACB, Lucknow, with a request for detailed investigation into the matter as per the advice of the Central Vigilance Commission, New Delhi.

A CBI official said the FIR stated that the inquiry report of the committee revealed that during inspections of Rajni Hospital, the hospital’s infrastructure was found to be grossly inadequate, with missing basic medical facilities such as emergency beds and critical equipment.

The hospital was operating without meeting basic healthcare standards, violating empanelment criteria. Its premises were poorly maintained, lacked essential medical infrastructure and did not comply with mandatory certifications. Yet, the hospital continued to submit high-value claims, which were processed and paid without sufficient scrutiny, he added.

“The investigating committee examined the National Health Authority records, which reveal that Rajni Hospital, Kanpur, raised a claim of total of ₹39.34 crore, of which ₹27 crore has already been paid since June, 2021, from CGHS, Kanpur,” the report, which became the basis for the FIR, alleged.

With regard to Taurus Hospital, the official informed that the report red-flagged “questionable billing practices with a sudden and dramatic increase in medical claims” after change in its ownership. “As per the inquiry report, Tarus Hospital has been paid over ₹1.24 crore during 2024-25 in respect of the medical claims of different CGHS beneficiaries,” the FIR stated.

It is also revealed that the additional director, CGHS (Kanpur) also formed a hospital monitoring committee in July 2023 to inquire into fraudulent cases. The panel conducted verification of patients (CGHS beneficiaries) claimed to be admitted to Rajni Hospital.

During sample bill reviews, the hospital monitoring committee found fake claims of 25 CGHS beneficiaries who denied any admission to Rajni Hospital whereas they were shown admitted 66 times to Rajni Hospital and fake medical treatment bills of ₹79,42,9321were paid in respect of above fake beneficiaries.

The official emphasised that the contents of the complaint prima facie revealed offences punishable under sections 61 (2), 316, 318, 336, 340 of the BNS, 2023 and sections 13(2), 13(1)(a) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 on part of Rajni Hospital and Taurus Hospital, through respective directors and unknown public servants of CGHS, Kanpur. Hence, a regular case is registered and the CBI will investigate the allegations and examine the role of unknown public servants of CGHS, Kanpur, and the hospitals’ directors, he added.