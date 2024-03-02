CBI court in Lucknow hands jail terms to five in four cases of bribe, fraud

Special judges for Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) cases, Lucknow, have sentenced five accused in fraud and bribery cases to imprisonment of varying duration along with a total fine of ₹13.80 lakh in four cases, said a senior official of investigating agency here on Saturday. A total fine of ₹ 13.80 lakh has also been imposed on the accused. (For Representation)

In a press note shared with media, the official said the special judge for CBI cases, Lucknow, has sentenced the then manager of Punjab National Bank, Dhanghata branch of Sant Kabir Nagar, to four years rigorous imprisonment with a fine of ₹ 50,000 in a bribery case in the first case.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

They said the CBI had registered a case against him on April 26, 2014, on allegations that he had demanded bribe of 10 percent of the CCL loan of ₹ 8 lakh, already sanctioned on March 23, 2014, to the complainant. He was caught red-handed while accepting bribe in the form of a cheque of ₹ 50,000 from the complainant.

In the second case, the special judge for CBI cases, Lucknow, sentenced the then branch manager, United Bank of India (UBI), Prayagraj, BN Dixit, and director of M/s Maya Agro Products Ltd Ashok Mitra to three years imprisonment. A total fine of ₹ 2.8 lakh was also imposed on the accused.

It was alleged that accused defrauded the UBI in the matter of credit facility, purchase/discount of forged and fabricated bills and allowed excess withdrawals, diversion of funds in the account of the company. This caused loss to the tune of around ₹12.45 crore the to the government exchequer. A charge sheet was filed in the case on November 17, 2005.

In the third case, the special judge for CBI cases, Lucknow, has sentenced the then SDE, BSNL, Pallia, Lakhimpur, Manoj Kumar Singh, to three years imprisonment with fine of ₹ 10 lakh in a disproportionate assets case. The CBI had registered a case on August 8, 2002 against him and his wife. It was alleged that between January 25, 1988, and August 9, 2002, his wife and he had assets disproportionate to their known sources of income.

After investigation, the charge sheet was filed in the case on January 7, 2005, and the trial court found Manoj Kumar Singh guilty. His wife was, however, acquitted by the court.

In the fourth case, the special judge for CBI cases, Lucknow, sentenced Shivdaan Singh, the then office superintendent, Navodaya Vidyalaya, Sonikpur, Barabanki, to three years imprisonment with fine of ₹ 50,000 in a bribery case.

The CBI had registered a case against the accused on July 18, 2009. The accused was caught red handed while accepting the bribe on July 20, 2009. The chargesheet in the case was filed on May 16, 2011.

Field officer caught accepting bribe

Lucknow The CBI has arrested a field officer, Prathama UP Gramin Bank, Poora Birdha Branch, Lalitpur for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹7000 from the complainant, said senior CBI officials here on Saturday.

They said a case was registered on a complaint against the accused on allegations of demanding undue advantage of ₹ 18,000 for allowing withdrawal of ₹ 1.5 lakh from complainant’s loan account.

They said the CBI laid a trap and caught the accused identified as Anuj red handed while demanding and accepting bribe.