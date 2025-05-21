CBI nabs postal SDI, another for accepting 25K bribe from post master in U.P.’s Jaunpur

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two individuals, including a postal sub divisional inspector (SDI), in Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur district for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹25,000 from a Jaunpur branch post master for not raising any objection in inspection carried out by him, confirmed senior CBI officials on Tuesday. Both the accused were produced before the court of special judge, Anti-Corruption, CBI court in Lucknow. (For Representation)

They said an FIR under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against the SDI at the CBI’s Lucknow Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday.

In a press note shared with media, the CBI spokesman confirmed that SDI Ankit Singh posted at India Post Madiyahu, Jaunpur, and one Rohit Yadav, who is the driver of Mail Motor, were arrested for demanding and accepting the bribe from the complainant.

He said the complainant Shyam Sundar Tiwari said in his complaint that the SDI inspected Seur branch in Jaunpur’s Madiyahu on May 15, alleging that the SDI demanded bribe through the Mail Motor driver for not making any adverse entry about his branch.

During the inspection, it was alleged that a cash shortage was observed and the accused SDI asked the complainant to submit a clarification for the same. It was further alleged that the complainant submitted his clarification on May 17, but the accused SDI was mounting pressure on him to pay the bribe and, in return, he will ensure that the complainant was not suspended.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused driver of Mail Motor red handed while demanding and accepting bribe from the complainant in criminal conspiracy with said India post officer on Monday, the spokesman said.

Later, both the accused were produced before the court of special judge, Anti-Corruption, CBI court in Lucknow. He said further investigation into the matter was in progress.