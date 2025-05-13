CBSE 2025 result: Grit, hard work led to success, say high-scoring students in Lucknow

Most of the high-scoring Class 10 and 12 students of the CBSE 2025 exams in the Uttar Pradesh capital attributed their success to determination and hard work. Even though a merit list was not issued by the CBSE, schools had lists of their high scorers prepared soon after the result was announced on Tuesday. A group of students showing their joy after faring well in CBSE 2025 exams the result of which was declared on May 13. (HT photo)

Vansh Shukla, a student of Lucknow Public School, Sitapur branch who scored 99.2 percent marks in Class 12 from humanities, said: “I completed the course two months before the exam. I not just went to the school every day but also paid attention to what my teachers taught.”

Aadeesh Dixit, a student at Delhi Public School Gomti Nagar Extension branch who scored 99.2 percent in Class 12 from humanities, said he did not spend hours studying but focused on understanding the concepts correctly. “I utilised all my senses while studying. I studied by reading, writing, speaking and also imagining. I have always been self-motivated and my parents and teachers always reposed their faith in me which helped me succeed,” he added.

Anushka Singh, a student at Rani Laxmi Bai Memorial School who scored 99 percent in Class 12 from commerce, said she was consistent in her studies and did not leave any topic for the last minute.

“I was always backed by my teachers and parents. I eventually understood that consistency and dedicated studies are the only keys to success. It was my teachers who helped me build an interest in accountancy in such a way that I aspire to become a chartered accountant,” said Singh whose father is a lawyer and mother is an LIC advisor.

Kritika Soni, a student at the Millennium School who scored 99 percent in Class 12 from commerce, said her parents are her inspiration.

“I kept clearing my concepts from time to time throughout the year. Besides, maintaining a self-study routine helped me improve my overall grades. I was on social media, but I deactivated my accounts before the exams to remain focused,” Soni said.

Shambhavi Shukla, a student of Red Rose Public School who too scored 99 percent marks in Class 12 from humanities, said, “I loved studying the subjects I had opted for. I had a clear vision about studying these subjects soon after my class 7. I followed my instincts and worked hard in every possible way,” said Shukla who aspires to become a civil servant.

Vishnupriya, a student of Study Hall School who scored 98.6 per cent marks in Class 12 from humanities, said: “Specifically, I did not just focus on excelling in academia alone. I also tried working hard on polishing my skills by participating in MUNs, starting a school literary-cultural magazine and participating in various school events. I prepared solely from NCERT,” said Vishnupriya.

Ishaan Singh, a student of Delhi Public School Indira Nagar branch who scored 98.6 percent marks in Class 10, said, “I was consistent with my efforts and focused on what my teachers taught in class which helped me score well.”

Yashita Srivastava of City International School, Lucknow, who secured 98.8% marks in Class 10 said consistent efforts and following teachers’ advice helped her excel. “I studied every day and completed my syllabus several days before the examination which provided me enough time for revision,” she added.