CBSE class 12 results: Students in Uttar Pradesh dispel myth with performance, excel in arts stream

A number of CBSE class 12 students in Uttar Pradesh excelled in the arts stream despite the difficulties posed by Covid-19 situation, dispelling the myth that one cannot get 99% marks and above with humanities.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the results for this year on Friday on the basis of an alternative assessment policy after the exams were completely cancelled in view of the aggressive second wave of Covid-19.

Last year, the exams had to be partially cancelled after a nationwide lockdown was announced to contain the spread of Covid-19.

According to the alternative assessment policy decided by a 13-member panel of the board, the theory paper evaluation formula was 30% weightage to class 10 marks, another 30% to class 11 marks and 40% weightage to marks obtained in class 12 unit tests, mid-term and pre-board exams.

Many of the students who excelled in CBSE class results in Uttar Pradesh are ready to study undergraduate courses from Delhi University and elsewhere.

One of those who shone this year was Jyotsna Yadav, a student of Lucknow Public School in South City in the state capital. She surprised everyone by scoring 99.4% in CBSE class 12 with humanities.

She obtained 100% marks each in history and geography and 99% in Hindi core, English core and economics. She wants to pursue undergraduate studies from Delhi University with honours in political science. Aspiring to be an IAS officer, she also has a keen interest in joining politics. Her father is an assistant sub-inspector of police and mother a homemaker.

A student of Study Hall, Tasneem Khan got 98.4% with humanities, scoring 99% in history, geography and psychology.

“I honestly didn’t expect the result to be this good. I am truly very happy,” she said. Tasneem plans to take admission in Delhi University and is later keen to join the Indian Foreign Service (IFS).

Talking about how she overcome the difficult times in Covid-19, she said, “It was challenging for all with poor internet connectivity and there was no concrete plan in place as how to go about it. But slowly we got the hang of it. The school and students collaborated to bring an end to the crisis.”

Vidhi Agarwal, who got 98%, wants to study BA and become a journalist. Her father Dr Vivek Agarwal is a psychiatrist and mother Dr Deepti Agarwal is a pathologist.

Aman Chandra, a student of Rani Laxmibai Memorial School at Sector 14 in Lucknow’s Indira Nagar, secured an aggregate of 98.4% with 99% in English, physics and chemistry. Aman, whose father is a businessman, wants to be a software engineer.

At GD Goenka Public School, Hina Naela is the school topper. She got 99% overall and scored 100% marks in psychology. Ayushman Pandey of the science stream scored 97.8%.

Principal Raveen Pande and chairman Sarvesh Goel congratulated the students on their performance.

At The Millennium School, South City, Oshi Yadav scored 99% in the humanities stream, Riya Mathur secured 97% in the science stream and Akagra Agarwal got 96% in the commerce stream, said school principal Manjula Goswami.

At Maharishi Vidya Mandir (Sitapur Road, Lucknow), Anshika Singh Chauhan of the science stream and Prani Yadav of humanities secured the first rank in the school with 95.60% marks. Anurag Singh of the science stream was ranked second in the school with 93.60% marks. Mohak Mehrotra was third with 93.40% and Jatin Gupta was fourth in the school with 92.60% marks (both in the science stream). Anchal Singh displayed her academic brilliance in the commerce stream.

Anoop Srivastava, manager of Maharishi Vidya Mandir, along with principal Neelam Singh congratulated all the toppers.

Several students of Red Rose Senior Secondary School, Lucknow, secured more than 95% marks in CBSE class 12. They are Akshara Shukla (96.8%), Sumiyah Mohammad Haleem (96.6%), Harshit Mishra (96.6%), Harshita Singh (96.4%) and Navya Verma (95%).

Triumphing against all odds

Abhishek Gautam has topped at St Anjani’s Public School, Rajajipuram, Lucknow, by scoring 98.2% marks. His father worked as a guard in various establishments.

The mother was a housewife when the boy was admitted in Class 9 to the school. According to his mother, the school was extremely lucky for them. Abhishek thrived in the school whereas she got a job as constable after years of wait. Being an only child, his mother was determined for her son to excel.

He aspires to be an IAS officer so that he can bring “more opportunities to the underprivileged and change the society for the better,” said school manager Taru Saxena.

Another student Akash Asthana, a meritorious student from an underprivileged background, has scored 97.6 % marks in CBSE class 12.

Akash’ s mother is an anganwadi worker at Sandila in Hardoi district.

Because of Covid-19 and the subsequent lockdown, his father who worked odd jobs as the guard of a marriage lawn was unemployed.

The smartphone was the only lifeline in those bleak times, Saxena said.