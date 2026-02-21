Celebratory firing at Lucknow wedding leaves man dead, accused at large

A 49-year-old contractual driver with the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) died after being allegedly hit by a bullet during celebratory firing at a wedding function in Gomti Nagar late Friday night, police said on Saturday. The accused, who allegedly opened fire during the ceremony, is absconding. Representational image (Sourced)

Police identified the deceased as Sunil Yadav, a resident of Aliganj. He had attended the wedding of his friend’s son at a community centre in Gomti Nagar. According to police, Shashwat Singh, said to be a teacher who had come to attend the ceremony, allegedly engaged in celebratory firing when the incident occurred and later fled the spot.

SHO Brijesh Tiwari said two people have been detained for questioning, while police teams searched for the prime accused in Azamgarh but did not find him. An FIR has been registered under BNS section 105 for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. “The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and further legal action will follow based on the report and complaint received.”

Police said the incident took place around 11 pm during the wedding procession when alleged celebratory gunfire was allegedly carried out. Yadav, who was sitting with friends behind the tent, was hit in his right thigh. Eyewitnesses said he walked towards the main area of the venue while bleeding before collapsing. He was taken to a private hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Meanwhile, family members alleged that more than one person was involved. They said the wedding was of Abhishek Dubey, son of Ram Kishore Dubey, an LDA watchman, and Divyanshi Pandey, daughter of Satish Pandey. The family claimed several LDA employees, including the deceased and the accused, were invited from the groom’s side.

Geeta Yadav, the deceased’s sister, said some people including Shashwat and Arvind Kashyap, were drinking behind the tent when the firing took place. Naman Yadav, the deceased’s son, said he received a call around 11.45 pm informing him that his father had been injured and taken to the hospital. “Initially, I was told he was being treated, but soon after, we were informed that he had passed away,” he said.

Sister Geeta Yadav added, “It can not be an accidental celebratory firing but an intentional one as Shashwat, along with two others, were drinking alcohol behind the stage and the gunshot was heard twice. After getting injured, he came walking and bleeding himself but it took the people present there a long time to take him to the hospital, leading to his death.”

While talking to HT, the family refuted the celebratory firing claims and said Yadav was intentionally shot. “When we reached the police station at midnight, we were asked to leave. Until this time, no one from the police has approached for any complaint. We have given a written complaint to LDA officials visiting home today,” said Sneha Yadav, the deceased’s nephew.

Yadav is survived by his mother, Suman Yadav and daughter Nayan Yadav.