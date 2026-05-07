Census 2027: Lucknow admin focuses on maximum participation in self-enumeration

The district administration will focus on participation of every citizen as the Census 2027 process begins with the self-enumeration exercise on Thursday. All officers were instructed to ensure that the employees associated with their departments, their family members, and the citizens they interact with actively participate in the self-enumeration process. (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)

All departments have been directed to raise awareness about self-enumeration, which will begin at 6am, among the maximum number of people and to encourage them to participate through digital mediums. District magistrate Vishak G issued these directives in a meeting with officials.

The DM also issued directives to launch awareness campaigns, set up camps and conduct special drives across the district, thereby ensuring that every individual is well-informed about the self-enumeration process.

Census-2027 is a critically important national process, within the framework of which it is essential to promote self-enumeration, the district magistrate said.

All officers were instructed to ensure that the employees associated with their departments, their family members, and the citizens they interact with actively participate in the self-enumeration process.

Additionally, he directed that extensive publicity and dissemination of information be undertaken through public representatives, social organisations, educational institutions, and the media.

During self-enumeration, citizens will be provided the opportunity to fill out their census details themselves via an online platform. The district magistrate instructed that self-enumeration help desks be established in all offices and that visitors to these offices be encouraged and sensitised to complete their self-enumeration. He emphasised that special campaigns should be undertaken to secure the participation of prominent members of society, including public representatives, medical practitioners, lawyers, business leaders, and social workers, as their involvement can serve to inspire the general public and ensure maximum participation in the self-enumeration drive.

The DM directed that large-scale awareness programmes should also be organised through Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), the Indian Medical Association (IMA), the Indian Industries Association (IIA), trade associations, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), voluntary organizations, and other such bodies.

The deputy director of the Census Directorate provided a comprehensive demonstration of the entire self-enumeration procedure via the training portal. The additional district magistrate (Finance & Revenue)—who also serves as the District Census Officer—instructed all officials to designate nodal officers within their respective offices and to ensure the regular review of the progress of the self-enumeration drive.