Centre okays 17.9K for capital investment projects in U.P.

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jul 18, 2023 07:46 PM IST

U.P. finance minister Suresh Khanna, in a press statement, said the state government had proposed various projects to the Centre for infrastructure and industrial development, energy, roads and bridges and transport

The Central government has approved 17,939 crore for the state government for various capital investment projects under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment 2023-24 Scheme.

The funds will remain available for these projects and the state government will implement them in a time bound manner. (For Representation)
Minister for finance Suresh Khanna, in a press statement, said the state government had proposed various projects to the Centre for infrastructure and industrial development, energy, roads and bridges and transport projects. He said the projects involve an investment of 17,939 crore and the Centre has approved the same.

Khanna said the central funds would remain available for these projects and the state government would implement them in a time bound manner. He said capital investment is important to give a boost to the economy and the GSDP growth rate.

The minister said the Centre has earmarked a sum of 1.35 lakh crore for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment in 2023-24. He said this scheme provides funds to the state government for capital investment projects.

© 2023 HindustanTimes
