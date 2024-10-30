Centre, state focussing on skill-based education: Prasada

Both the Central and the state governments are making all possible efforts to provide skill-based education and ample employment opportunities to youths, said Union minister of state for commerce and industry, electronics and information technology Jitin Prasada here on Tuesday. Minister Jitin Prasada at the rozgar mela in Lucknow on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Prasada was speaking as chief guest at the rozgar mela organised in Lucknow which was among many such fairs organised in different parts of the country during which Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually distributed appointment letters to 51,000 yiuths.

The Union MoS also stated that it was his government’s commitment that the youth of the country get maximum employment as the policies and decisions of the government also have a direct impact on employment generation.

On the first Deepotsav in Ayodhya after the consecration of the grand Ram Temple, Prasada said, “It is a matter of great pride and happiness that this moment has come where we are witnessing Diwali celebrations in Ayodhya after the consecration of grand Ram Temple.”

Earlier, PM Modi while virtually addressing those who received appointment letters on Tuesday, congratulated the citizens on the festival of Dhanteras. He said that the Diwali festival this year was very special as after 500 years, Lord Ram was seated in his grand temple in Ayodhya for which many have suffered and made sacrifices.

The PM further congratulated all the youths who received appointment letters for government jobs.