CERC caps energy exchange power at ₹12 per unit
In a development that is expected to benefit the UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) and its consumers, the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) has capped the cost of power to be sold by energy exchanges at ₹12 per unit, people aware of the issue said.
The UPPCL had to buy power from the energy exchanges at a price as high as ₹20 per unit during the nationwide coal crisis in September-October last year. “Commission in exercise of powers under Regulation 51 (1) of PMR 2021 directs the power exchanges until further orders, to re-design, with immediate effect, the bidding software in such a way that members can submit their bids in the price range of Rs0/kWh to Rs12/kWh,” the CERC said in its order on April 1.
The commission noted that such abnormally high price ( ₹20 per unit), even for a short period, without any significant impact on increase in supply was not only against consumer interest but also eroded the buyer’s confidence in the market’s credibility. The CERC’s order comes after the then Uttar Pradesh energy minister Shrikant Sharma took up the issue with the Centre urging it to put a ceiling on the maximum price of the power that energy exchanges sold to states.
Sharma wrote a detailed letter to the Union power minister in October 2021 following a representation by UP Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad chairman and state advisory member Avdhesh Kumar Verma who demanded a price ceiling while accusing energy exchanges of indulging in profiteering during the crisis.
“We welcome the CERC order though we still feel that the electricity price cannot be more than ₹6 per unit and we will continue our fight,” said Verma, who on Saturday met the then energy minister Shrikant Sharma and also called up Union power secretary Alok Kumar expressing gratitude to them for their efforts for getting the electricity price capped.
-
DigiLocker facility for 3.6 cr UP ration card holders soon
The state government is set to provide DigiLocker facility to 3.6 crore ration card holders in Uttar Pradesh soon. The facility will enable ration card holders of the state to avail ration easily across the country under 'One Nation One Card' scheme, said a government spokesman in a statement. The DigiLocker facility will not only make ration available to people easily, but also prevent malpractices by dealers.
-
Kirit Somaiya, son skip police summons, move court for pre-arrest bail
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil have skipped the summons issued to them by the Trombay police station where a cheating case has been registered against them for allegedly misappropriating an amount of over ₹57 crore collected through crowd funding to save aircraft carrier INS Vikrant from being scrapped.
-
Protest at NCP chief’s residence: Ajit Pawar points to intelligence failure, Raut blames BJP
Mumbai: A day after MSRTC (Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation) workers staged a protest outside Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar's Mumbai residence, Silver Oak, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday pointed to the failure of police intelligence, saying even the media knew about it. Around 70 MSRTC employees held a sit-in at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on Saturday morning after they were asked by police to vacate Azad Maidan.
-
The great train robbery and recovery
The Government Railway Police called to tell Sunil Rajendra Tiwari (35) that his Samsung J7 phone, which was stolen from him in a local train in 2018 during his commute to work, had been located. Tiwari's relief is due to the special drive launched by the GRP six months ago to locate stolen and missing phones of commuters of local suburban trains. By comparison, 968 mobile phones were recovered between October 2019 and March 2020.
-
Pune district reports 40 new Covid-19 cases and 4 deaths
PUNE Pune district reported 40 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million out of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,538 deaths and 235 are currently active cases. Pune city reported 23 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 680,093 and the death toll stood at 9,708 as no more deaths were reported.
