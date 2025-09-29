Chain-snatcher linked to Lucknow businessman’s death found dead in Sitapur

Nine days after he allegedly kicked a businessman’s scooter during a chain-snatching bid in Lucknow’s Gudamba area leading to the latter’s death, history-sheeter Sanjay Yadav, 40, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Sitapur district on Monday morning. DCP East Shashank Singh said the accused was carrying a reward of ₹50,000. Police at the spot where the body of criminal Sanjay Yadav was found. (Sourced)

Inspector Balwant Shahi said Yadav’s body was recovered from roadside bushes in Neelgaon village under Sidhauli police station. His face and nose had traces of froth and his body bore multiple serious injury marks. Police said that his toenails were also missing, indicating that he was tortured before being murdered.

A motorcycle was also found at the spot. “The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death,” said Sitapur police. Later, a team of Lucknow police also reached the crime scene, said a senior police officer wishing anonymity.

Meanwhile, Sitapur Police said they are probing whether Yadav was killed due to a gang rivalry, personal enmity or vigilantism linked to Jain’s death. “We will be able to confirm the cause only after the autopsy report,” ASP (South), Sitapur, Durgesh Singh said.

According to police, Yadav, a resident of Bakshi Ka Talab in Lucknow, had over 18 criminal cases against him, mostly registered in Sitapur and Barabanki. Released on bail around five months ago, Yadav allegedly resumed chain snatching with his cousin Arvind Yadav.

On September 20, the two targeted businessman Atul Jain, 30, who was riding his scooter in Gudamba. CCTV footage later showed the duo snatching Jain’s chain. When Jain chased them, Sanjay Yadav allegedly kicked his scooter, causing him to fall and hit a stationary truck leading to his death due to head injuries. The incident triggered widespread outrage, with the CCTV footage going viral.

Taking action in the matter, DCP East Shashank Singh had suspended Ram Gopal Yadav, the officer in charge of Chhuipurwa police outpost, and constable Shivkant.

Lucknow Police launched a manhunt and formed four teams to track the duo. On September 25, during a police encounter in Jankipuram, Arvind Yadav was shot in the leg and arrested, while Sanjay managed to escape.

At his ancestral home, relatives distanced themselves from him. While his sister declined to speak to the media requesting them to leave, a cousin said Sanjay had not visited home for nearly 15 years.