Chandigarh varsity opens campus in AI-campus in Unnao

Chandigarh University (CU), announced the establishment of the first-of-its-kind Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled, next-gen, futuristic campus in Unnao. Chandigarh University officials addressing mediapersons in Lucknow on Monday (HT Photo)

The launch of the university began with a press conference at the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry where UP’s higher education minister Yogendra Upadhyay launched the university’s web portal and prospectus for 2025-26 academic session in the presence of MP (Rajya Sabha) and Chandigarh University chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu, Capgemini executive vice president Mukesh Jain, CU pro chancellor Prof Himani Sood and CU managing director Jai Inder Singh Sandhu.

“It is a proud moment for us that CU has established its AI-enabled campus in UP. The timing of the launch of an AI-integrated university in U.P. could not be more ideal as the state government is already establishing India’s first AI City in an area of over 70 acres in Lucknow,” he added.

MP and CU’s chancellor, Sandhu said, “By embracing a multi-disciplinary education model enriched by AI integration, these programmes will be offered across six streams including engineering, business administration, health and life sciences, humanities, liberal arts and legal studies from the 2025-26 academic year.”

MD, Jai Inder Singh Sandhu, said that the CU Common Entrance Test (CUCET 2025) portal is open for registrations for those seeking admission to UP Campus in the 2025-26 academic year.

“During the 2025-26 academic session, scholarships worth ₹40 crore will be awarded to students at Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh campus,” he said.