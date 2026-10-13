Check anarchy or get wiped out, Yogi Adityanath warns Congress

GORAKHPUR/LUCKNOW: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday accused the Congress of promoting anarchy and warned that the party could lose whatever political ground it had left if it continued with what he termed undemocratic behaviour. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath speaks to the media in Gorakhpur on Monday. (ANI PHOTO)

The chief minister’s remarks came on a day when the Congress was leading the INDIA bloc’s protest against chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in New Delhi.

“Uttar Pradesh had ousted the Congress from power 41 years ago. The Congress has not been able to return to power in the state since 1985. If the Congress does not desist from spreading anarchy to cover up its political failures, the public will wipe out whatever political existence it has left. Instead of learning from its mistakes, the country’s oldest political party is questioning democracy and constitutional institutions,” Adityanath said, addressing the media in Gorakhpur.

“The Congress needs to understand why the nation repeatedly rejects it. People are democratically aware and they will not tolerate anarchic and undemocratic behaviour for long. Instead of reflecting on the reasons for its repeated rejection by the public, the Congress is busy trying to destabilise elected governments,” he said.

For the past several days, the Congress has been continuously creating disorder in Delhi, he said. Ordinary citizens are being harassed, and malicious attempts are being made to question the credibility of constitutional institutions, he added.

This conduct reveals that the Congress has forgotten the distinction between political opposition and anarchy, he alleged.

While dissent and opposition have a place in a democracy, harassing the public and targeting constitutional institutions in their name cannot be accepted, he said.

“When they (opposition) win an election, they attribute it to their own hard work and merit, but when they lose, they blame EVMs and the Election Commission,” the chief minister said.

“When courts deliver judgments on merit, attempts are made to put the judiciary in the dock. Threats are issued, constitutional institutions are abused, and disorder is created. This has become part of the Congress’s political conduct,” he said.“Resorting to abusive language, questioning the credibility of institutions, and spreading disorder have become its (Congress’) political traits,” he said.

He remarked that members of the Congress party should reflect on the conduct of their leadership. There is a need to replace a leadership that has lost the public’s trust, he said. Blaming democratic institutions for its own political failures will not help the Congress regain its lost support base, he said. He also urged the Opposition party to stop misleading young people and the public and instead participate in a healthy democratic process by debating issues on their merits. Such an approach, he said, would serve the interests of democracy and the people of the country.