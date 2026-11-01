Australia lose their No.1 ICC, WTC positions after 2-1 defeat against South Africa

After their 2-1 Test series win, the Proteas are the new number one team in the ICC rankings at 124 points. The Aussies now trail them in second place at 122 points. New Zealand, India and England make up the rest of the top-five.

The 176-run defeat in the Cape Town decider against South Africa on Saturday has cost Australia on two fronts. They are not the number one Test team in the world anymore. They are not the number one team in the World Test Championship (WTC) either.

As far as the WTC is concerned, it’s now New Zealand at the top at 72.22 percentage. It’s been a drop of two places for the Aussies, who are at present third at 69.23%, with the Proteas taking second place at 71.43%. Prior to the series, the Aussies were at 80%. India and Bangladesh make up the rest of the top-five.

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma, whose 179 in the second Test at Gqeberha brought the Proteas back into the rubber, is pleased at the development. "That [No.1 ranking] is exceptional. I think that's obviously been a part of our ambition as a team. We're trying to push that standard as high as we can.

"With this opportunity that we have, we want to leave the Proteas badge in a better place. So we'll definitely celebrate that milestone as a team,” Bavuma, who led his team to the WTC win last year after a thrilling show in the final against the same opposition, said after clinching the series.

"Every time you get an opportunity to come up against Australia, you savour that. I don't think I've been involved in a better series. So yeah, this is definitely there at No.1 [best Test win]," he added.