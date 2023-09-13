Child shelter supdt suspended after viral videos shows her beating inmate with slippers

Agra The Rajkiya Baal Grah (Shishu) here came under the scanner after a video went viral, showing officiating superintendent of the home mercilessly thrashing a minor girl inmate lying on the bed with slippers. The incident seen in the video going viral is said to have taken place on September 4. (Sourced)

Taking note of the video, the district magistrate ordered the district probationary officer (DPO) to probe the matter and submit his report.

On the recommendation of the district magistrate, director, women welfare department in Lucknow suspended officiating superintendent Poonam Pal after the DPO visited the child shelter and submitted his report.

After visiting the shelter home with the city magistrate on Tuesday, DPO Ajay Pal Singh admitted that such thrashing of a child was ‘not acceptable’ .

“I have given my version to district probationary officer (DPO) Ajay Pal Singh. I have nothing else to say,” said Poonam Pal.

“I and the city magistrate visited the Rajkiya Baal Grah (Shishu) on Tuesday and prima facie came to know that the girl had been locking herself along with other children in a box so that they could remain hidden. The officiating superintending in charge Poonam Pal was angry with a girl inmate older in age for such a risky game which might cost someone his life,” said the DPO.

“The intention, prima facie, was to implement discipline but she lost her temper. Thrashing of an inmate with slippers is ‘unacceptable’ by any parameter,” he said.

However, the allegations levelled in a letter dated September 11, submitted to the office of the district magistrate of Agra by the staff, including ‘aaya’ (care taker) and cook of Rajkiya Baal Shishu Grah make the matter serious as they have blamed officiating superintendent Poonam Pal for misbehaving with children and staff.

“The officiating superintendent is in the habit of abusing and assaulting the contract staff, who is removed without any reason. Poonam Pal has a tainted past and had been in prison for six months after a 12-year-old girl committed suicide in the Children Protection Home in Prayagraj. She had remained suspended for her rude behaviour and continues to take services from staff and children against the norms,”’ alleged the staff in the letter.

“Poonam Pal lives in Rajkiya Baal Grah (Shishu) and entertains her relatives here. Children inmates here remain ill for long. They are not cared for and this had led to the death of a girl inmate on September 18, 2022,” complained the staff members through the letter handed over to DM Agra on Tuesday. They have demanded inspection of CCTV footage and an independent high level probe.

