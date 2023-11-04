Children from 51 Dalit and slum settlements visit Raj Bhavan as special guests

Children residing in the slums and shanties of various Dalit and slum settlements in Prayagraj city had their dreams come true when they visited Raj Bhavan, enjoyed a water park, and met governor Anandiben Patel. They were accompanied by minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi and former mayor of Prayagraj, Abhilasha Gupta Nandi. Children residing in the slums and shanties of various Dalit and slum settlements visited Raj Bhavan (HT Photo)

Around 900 people, including children from 209 families, were invited to Raj Bhavan, where they enjoyed lunch.

For these children living in the slums and shanties of Prayagraj city, which is located 200 kilometers away from the state capital, Lucknow, stepping out of their homes, having fun in the water park, and becoming guests at Raj Bhavan alongside state minister Nandi was nothing short of a dream come true. Minister Nandi, representing the Prayagraj South constituency, made the dreams of approximately 900 people, including children from 51 Dalit and slum settlements, and their parents, come true.

Governor Anandiben Patel showered the children with affection, granting them permission to explore every corner of Raj Bhavan throughout the day. The grandeur and beauty of Raj Bhavan left the children in awe as they experienced something beyond their imagination. What was once a dream for these children to visit a prominent establishment in their district turned into an opportunity for learning and understanding at the highest state institution in Uttar Pradesh.

Upon arriving at Raj Bhavan, the children received blessings from the governor. Alongside minister Nandi, Prayagraj mayor Rajendra Mishra, former mayor Abhilasha Gupta Nandi, and other dignitaries extended a warm welcome to the governor. Expressing her satisfaction with the visit of children from the slums and shanties to Raj Bhavan, governor Patel encouraged the children’s enthusiasm. She advised them not only to have fun but also to expand their knowledge during the visit. The governor also suggested that after observing various places, they should write down their experiences, thoughts, and learnings on paper. She emphasised that if they want to progress, they should set their goals and be determined to achieve them, whether it’s becoming a doctor, engineer, IAS officer, or PCS officer.

The governor also suggested to minister Nandi that in such tours, children from prominent schools should be included along with those from Dalit, slum areas, and shanties. This exposure would broaden the children’s perspectives. She stressed the importance of extensive outreach, efforts to uplift the children, understanding women’s issues, and finding solutions to those problems.

