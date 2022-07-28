Chowk to be developed in Ayodhya in memory of Lata Mangeshkar

A Smriti Chowk (a memorial at a prominent intersection) will soon come up in Ayodhya, to keep the memory of the Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar alive in people’s minds.

Important aspects depicting the life and personality of Lata Mangeshkar like her achievements in the field of music, her soul-touching voice and graceful personality will find its reflection at Smriti Chowk.

A competition was organised in the month of June to give Smriti Chowk a grand and a natural look, a government press release read. More than two lakh students from over 150 leading national and international institutions were received for the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk Global Design Competition.

Besides Uttar Pradesh, many innovative and creative youth from states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Bihar, Manipur, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Orissa and Rajasthan presented their creativity and innovative idea through this competition.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that the final design should incorporate the essential qualities of the singer.

At the centre of Smriti Chowk, the symbol of goddess Saraswati, Veena, will be installed. Other classical instruments, Lata Mangeshkar’s service to music will be displayed around the square. There will also be a musical fountain. The design is to be finalized by July 31 and the development work will be completed by the end of August.

The action plan for the development of the Chowk should harmonise with Ayodhya’s culture, ethos, its great history and the ambitious roadmap for its future development.

CM said, “The Smriti Chowk should be designed with suitable road design, underground parking facilities, displaying the glorious rich heritage and culture of Ayodhya and keeping the pedestrians in mind.”