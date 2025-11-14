Chromium found in 95% blood samples: NGT seeks action plan as Kanpur water raises alarm

Heavy metal contamination in Kanpur’s groundwater has reached alarming levels, with a report submitted to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) revealing that over 95% of residents tested in Kanpur Nagar had chromium levels exceeding the safe limit. The data, based on blood samples collected by the Uttar Pradesh government between January 2020 and October 2025, points to a serious public health concern linked to industrial effluents contaminating water sources in the region. AIIMS suggests mapping and a medical plan as NGT asks UP chief secretary to submit action timeline within two weeks on heavy metal pollution in Kanpur region (Sourced)

According to the report by amicus curiae Katyayani Kumari, the spread of heavy metal pollution is no longer limited to earlier-identified zones such as Rakhi Mandi, Afeem Kothi, and Juhi Bamburia. New localities including Gangaganj Panki, Swaraj Nagar, Ratanpur Colony, Tejab Mill Campus, Bajpai Nagar, Maiku Purwa, Rooma, and Kishanpur in Kanpur Nagar and Kanpur Dehat, have now reported contamination.

The report stated that the presence of chromium and mercury in residents’ blood indicates widespread environmental exposure through drinking water and the food chain.

In its affidavit to the NGT, the state government said 899 blood samples were tested across Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Dehat, and Fatehpur districts. Of these, 492 samples from Kanpur Nagar alone showed high chromium content. The affidavit also stated that the blood samples collected till October 31, 2025, were sent to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow, for testing.

The state government also informed the Tribunal that health camps were organised in three affected districts between January and October 2025. A total of 178 camps screened 8,415 people. Also, a team from AIIMS Delhi visited three districts and surveyed Kanpur Nagar on October 29, 2025.

The two-member NGT bench of chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member Afroz Ahmad, during the hearing on November 7, directed the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary to map all affected villages, urban local bodies, and districts. The mapping exercise will identify contaminated water and food sources and assess available healthcare infrastructure, including hospitals, health centres, and staff in the impacted areas.

Appearing virtually before the Tribunal, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi director Dr M Srinivas suggested comprehensive environmental mapping to identify the sources of contamination, including industrial effluent discharge, air quality, and soil pollution. He proposed involving IIT Kanpur for scientific analysis and GSVM Medical College, Kanpur, for cluster waste surveys.

Dr Srinivas also recommended creating a centralised database of test results to avoid duplicate sampling and ensure proper monitoring. He suggested that potable water be arranged for residents exposed to heavy metals and that corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds could be used for remedial action.

NGT seeks action plan from UP govt

The Tribunal directed UP chief secretary to submit a timeline within two weeks for completing the mapping process and identifying the number of affected persons. The state has also been asked to furnish details of available medical facilities, health centres, and staff strength in the affected areas.

The NGT scheduled the next hearing for November 25, 2025.

