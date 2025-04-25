Cigarette butt probable cause of Lok Bandhu Hosp fire, hints probe report

: A district-level inquiry committee has indicated that a discarded cigarette butt, and not an electrical or mechanical fault, was the probable cause of the Lok Bandhu Hospital fire on April 14. The report highlights the lack of adequate fire safety measures within the hospital premises and has issued a set of recommendations to prevent similar incidents in the future. (For representation only)

“The inquiry suggests that the fire is likely to have started due to a cigarette butt thrown near flammable materials stored in a storeroom adjacent to a washroom. It was not due to an electrical or mechanical issue,” said additional district magistrate (finance and revenue) RK Singh who headed the inquiry committee.

Singh confirmed that the committee has finalised its report and will submit it to the district magistrate on Friday.

The committee included additional DCP (South Zone) Amit Kumawat and chief fire officer (CFO) Mangesh Kumar.

Among them are the installation of additional fire extinguishers and hydrants, ensuring open spaces for quick evacuation, and the removal of encroachments along hospital roads to allow unhindered access for fire tenders in case of fire.

The committee has also stressed the need for keeping at least one fire tender on standby within the hospital compound at all times. Regular fire safety audits, periodic fire drills and the replacement of all outdated electrical wiring and equipment in accordance with electrical safety norms were also recommended.

The report calls for a strict ban on smoking within hospital premises and the avoidance of storing flammable liquids or solids in sensitive areas.

District magistrate Vishakh G said, “The report is yet to reach me, but all of the committee’s recommendations will be implemented to ensure such incidents do not occur again. Patient and staff safety is our top priority.”

RECOMMENDATIONS TO PREVENT SIMILAR INCIDENTS

Installation of additional fire extinguishers and hydrants.

Ensuring open spaces for quick evacuation.

Removal of encroachments along hospital roads to allow unhindered access for fire tenders in case of fire.