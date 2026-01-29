Circulating fake UP Board exam papers could lead to jail, fines

Ahead of the UP Board High School and Intermediate examinations, authorities have warned of strict action, including jail and fines, against individuals circulating fake question papers on social media. The UP Board headquarters in Prayagraj (HT File)

UP Board secretary Bhagwati Singh said several YouTube channels and social media platforms have been reportedly sharing fake examination papers, creating confusion among students. He directed that such content be removed immediately.

“If the warnings are ignored, violators could face up to two years’ imprisonment and fines of up to ₹15 lakh under Section 318 (fraud) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Section 66D of the IT Act,” he warned.

The UP Board secretary urged students not to trust misleading videos and to refer only to the official website (upmsp.edu.in) for authentic information.

The UP Board High School and Intermediate examinations will begin on February 18 across 8,033 centres in 75 districts of the state. This year, 27,50,945 students are registered for Class X and 24,79,352 for Class XII exams.

“In the run-up to the examination, a dedicated team will track viral content, including on YouTube, Facebook, X, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Telegram. If misleading material is found online, complaints will be filed with the cyber cell and legal action will follow against the perpetrators,” Singh said.