City police and LMC launch no-parking drive in 8 key zones

The Lucknow Traffic Police, in coordination with the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC), will start a strict no-parking enforcement drive across eight major zones of the city from August 6. The aim is to ease traffic congestion and deal with growing complaints of illegal parking in busy areas. This will include public announcements and information drives to inform local residents and shopkeepers in the affected zones.

As part of the campaign, 16 cranes will be used to tow vehicles found parked in no-parking zones. These vehicles will be taken to designated dumping yards set up at enforcement booths in each zone.

Officials said the drive is being carried out in commercial and high-traffic areas where illegal parking often causes roadblocks and traffic jams. Before full enforcement begins, a two-day awareness campaign will run from August 6. This will include public announcements and information drives to inform local residents and shopkeepers in the affected zones. Identified zones and roads for enforcement

The following areas have been marked for strict no-parking action:

Zone 1 (Hazratganj/Saharaganj): Atal Chowk to Raj Bhavan gate no.2, Sikandarbagh Crossing, Balmiki to Subhash Chauraha, and Saharaganj stretch via Dunlop and Sapru Marg.

Zone 2 (Charbagh): Ravindralaya to GRP lines, Charbagh to Kaiserbagh Bus Stand, and areas near Jhandewala Park.

Zone 3 (Mahanagar): Nishatganj to IT Chauraha, Hanuman Setu, and parts of Engineering College, Faizullaganj, and Alkapuri.

Zone 4 (Polytechnic/Wave Mall): Polytechnic to Munshipulia, including Tedhipulia, Gudamba, and Husaria.

Zone 5 (Alambagh/Barabirwa): Alambagh Crossing to Barabirwa, including Tedhipulia.

Zone 6 (Chowk/Medical College): Charak Chauraha to Nakkhas, Shahmeena, and Balaji Temple.

Zone 7 (BBD/Bhootnath): Kathauta, Chinhat, Hanuman to Husaria, and BBD to Tiwariganj.

Zone 8 (Lulu Mall/Aashiyana): Subhani Kheda to PGI, and Plassio Mall to Lulu Mall via Satya Sai Data Marg.

The deputy commissioner of police (Traffic), Kamlesh Dixit, said the enforcement will be strict and vehicles will be lifted without any further warning. He urged the public to avoid parking on the roads listed under the no-parking zones to prevent inconvenience and penalties. “Residents must cooperate to help maintain smooth traffic movement across the city,” he added.