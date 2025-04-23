Civil Services Exam-2024: Prayagraj, P’garh youngsters get counted among high-flyers

A number of candidates from Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj have excelled in the UPSC Civil Services Exam-2024, results of which were declared on Tuesday. Shakti Dubey of Naini topped the country taking AIR 1. While Shakti Dubey of Naini topped the country, Abhi Jain bagged AIR 34 in the prestigious exam. (For Representation)

In this list of successful candidates is Abhi Jain, who bagged AIR 34 in the prestigious exam. Currently working as senior superintendent of posts (SSP) in Prayagraj, this is his third success. He scored 324th rank in UPSC CSE-2021 and got the job of an officer in the postal department. He underwent training in Ghaziabad for two years and after this, joined as senior superintendent of posts in Prayagraj on October 4, 2024.

Abhi said that he was successful in UPSC CSE-2022 and got allotted the defense department but did not join. He reached the interview round after clearing the CSE (Mains) in 2023 too but did not make the final cut but in CSE (preliminary) examination-2024 he finally fulfilled his dream of becoming an IAS officer bagging 34th rank.

Abhi said that he belongs to a farmer’s family of Bhopal. Father Mahendra Jain is a farmer and mother Sunita Jain is a housewife. His elder brother Vipul Jain is working in the IT sector in Australia, while his sister-in-law is a housewife. He gave credit for his success to his brother and sister-in-law before his parents. He said that with the support of his brother, he was able to complete BA (Honors) in Political Science from Delhi University.

Abhi said that he completed his graduation in 2019 at the age of 19, but his age for UPSC was two years short of the minimum specified. Due to this, he prepared for the Civil Services Examination for two years and for the first time in 2021, appeared in the UPSC CSE bagging 324th rank.

Another candidate of Sangam city who has tasted success is Devansh Mohan Dwivedi who bagged 228th rank in CSE-2024 in his third attempt. A native of Daswar Manda and currently living in Pura Fateh Mohammad at Naini, he secured 333rd rank in the UPSC Civil Services Examination-2023 in his second attempt. Devansh, who passed high school from Bethany Convent School, Naini in 2014 with 96.2% and intermediate in 2016 with 95.6%, has done BTech with 88% from a private college in the city, affiliated to Abdul Kalam Technical University-Lucknow.

He had reached the Civil services main examination level in the first attempt in 2021 but could not get a call for an interview round. His father Vishwa Mohan Dwivedi works as a language instructor in the district employment office and mother Savita Dwivedi is a housewife.

Saumya Sharma, Annapurna of Pratapgarh

Saumya Sharma, who works as an income tax officer in Delhi, bagged success securing 218th rank civil services examination-2024, in his second attempt, while Annapurna Mishra secured 994th position.

Saumya Sharma, son of advocate Surendra Sharma and a resident of Rupapur village of Pratapgarh, did his schooling from Lourdes Children’s School before doing BTech from Inter BITS-Pilani.

He started preparing for Civil Services but in the meantime, he got selected for the post of income tax inspector in Delhi. While working on the post, Saumya secured 218th rank in CSE-2024 in his second attempt.

Annapurna Mishra’s parents are no more. Her father Gulab Mishra was a resident of Jahnaipur area of Pratapgarh and worked as a steno of SDM (Sadar) while her mother was a housewife. Her brother, Anand Mishra, is a steno in Prayagraj Commissionerate. Annapurna, who studied from Class 1 to 12 in Pratapgarh’s Prabhat Academy, is currently undergoing training at the Intelligence Bureau in Hyderabad.