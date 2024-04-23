Clash during Ram Navami: BBAU committee begins investigation

LUCKNOW: The inquiry committee, constituted by Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU), heard the grievances of the complainants regarding a clash involving the Dalit students’ body and security personnel during the Ram Navami celebrations. Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University in Lucknow (Sourced)

A BBAU official said that Vice-Chancellor Acharya Sanjay Singh formed an inquiry committee following the incident that occurred during Ram Navami at Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University. Students presented their perspective before the inquiry committee on April 23, he said.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

“Students also mentioned the names of some other students whose statements were documented by the committee. The university administration is conducting a thorough investigation into the matter. Upon completion of the investigation, strict action will be taken against the offenders in accordance with the established regulations,” he said.

Meanwhile, the protesting students who went on a hunger strike were examined by doctors from the district hospital and university health centre. According to the medical examination report, all the students are in good physical health. However, the condition of one student, Akhilesh Kumar, deteriorated in the evening as he fainted and was promptly taken to Lok Bandhu Hospital.

The students claim that the area manager of the security agency has intentionally filed a false case against four students and 25 unidentified students. They demand the immediate withdrawal of this case. Additionally, the protesting students have been calling for the removal of the proctor, security officer, supervisor, and security personnel.