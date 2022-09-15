Cleric urges madrasas to cooperate with UP govt during survey

LUCKNOW Islamic Centre of India chairman Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahali said the madrasa under this centre will welcome the state government’s survey, but it would have been better had this exercise been a voluntary one.

“I would like to say that madrasas played a major role in the country’s freedom struggle, so there is no question of not abiding by the rules and regulations of the state government. I appeal to madrasas to cooperate with the government during the survey as these institutions are a place for educating people and creating peace and harmony in the society,” he stated.

“The survey should not become an investigation later. It should remain a survey,” said Maulana Sufian of Islamic Centre of India.

Shia Cleric Maulana Yasoob Abbas said, “I hope everyone will cooperate in the survey. At the same time, I urge officials not to harass anyone in the name of survey.”

Appealing for cooperation in the ongoing survey of private, unaided and unrecognised madrasas in the state, UP Madrasa Board chairman Dr Iftikhar Ahmed Javed said the exercise would only help improve standards of education in these institutions.

“The survey of unrecognised madrasas should not be considered as an investigation against them in any form,” he added. There are 16,513 recognised madrasas in UP and only 560 are aided by the government.