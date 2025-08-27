CM for implementation of UP Electronics Component Manufacturing Policy

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday instructed officers to implement the proposed Uttar Pradesh Electronics Component Manufacturing Policy-2025, designed to attract large-scale investments, boost production and generate massive employment opportunities in the state. This policy will strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make in India’ while taking the state’s economy to new heights,” said Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo)

The policy will further consolidate UP’s position as a leading player in India’s rapidly growing electronics sector. It is a major step aimed at transforming the state into a global hub for electronics manufacturing, the UP government said in a statement.

The CM was presiding over a high level meeting convened to view a presentation about the proposed policy worked out by the IT and Electronics department and offered guidelines.

He said the electronics sector is the fastest-growing area of India’s economy, and today, India is the world’s second-largest mobile manufacturer, with UP contributing nearly 60% of the country’s output.

“UP must capitalise on the immense potential in this sector. Over the past eight years, the state has made historic progress in industrial development. Now, it is time for UP to establish a distinct identity on the global map in electronics manufacturing. This policy will strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make in India’ while taking the state’s economy to new heights,” said Adityanath at the meeting.

Officers said in 2014-15, electronics production in India was only ₹1.9 lakh crore and reached ₹11.3 lakh crore by 2024-25. The CM was informed that the mobile production also increased from ₹18,000 crore to ₹5.45 lakh crore, and mobile exports grew from ₹1,500 crore to ₹2 lakh crore. In the financial year 2023-24, electronics hardware exports from UP amounted to approximately ₹37,000 crore.

The proposed policy targets $50 billion in electronics production within the next five years, generating nearly 10 lakh direct and indirect employment opportunities. This will make a significant contribution to the state’s goal of becoming a $1 trillion economy.

Adityanath said to attract investors, UP should provide top-up incentives along with the provisions of the central government’s electronic component manufacturing scheme like attractive subsidies on capital investment, additional benefits, exemptions on stamp duty and electricity charges, interest grants, logistics and operational support. He said special incentives should be provided to investors who generate employment in the state and give preference to the youth.

He said investors will be provided all facilities through a single-window system, ensuring that ease of doing business remains the top priority.

It was also stated in the meeting that the proposed policy will promote R&D, innovation, skill development and startup ecosystems. Electronics manufacturing clusters established in Noida, Greater Noida and the Yamuna Expressway region will be further strengthened.

With the upcoming Jewar International Airport and the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor, the state will achieve an even stronger position in the global supply chain.