CM inaugurates assembly main gate, unveils murals

: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday inaugurated the main gate of the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly and unveiled murals along both sides of the main staircase leading to various offices and the main hall of the house.

Besides the new main gate and the murals along the staircase, the assembly already has a digital gallery displaying the pictures of the speaker, chief minister, council of ministers and other members on the treasury benches and those in the Opposition.

“Yes, the chief minister inaugurated the main gate and the murals. This is a depiction of UP’s growth story and empowerment of women,” said state assembly speaker Satish Mahana.

Later, the chief minister attended the all-party meeting that speaker Satish Mahana had convened.

Speaking at the meeting, Adityanath urged leaders of various political parties to work for the smooth functioning of the house. He called upon the leaders of opposition parties to contribute to the development of the state by engaging in healthy discussions on public matters.

“As public representatives, it is our responsibility to ensure that all matters concerning public interest are debated smoothly in the House,” he said.

Adityanath urged all the members to ensure that there are no obstacles in the proceedings of the House.