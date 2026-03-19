CM says UP in ‘new era’ of law & order, cites peaceful festivals and policing reforms

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh has seen development and transformation as an infrastructure-oriented state over the past nine years, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited to inaugurate the Noida International Airport at Jewar on March 28. The CM also released a booklet titled ‘Nav Nirman Ke 9 Varsh’ on the occasion. (HT Photo)

“We have invited the PM to inaugurate it on March 28. Jewar airport will boost economic growth…,” said Adityanath while highlighting achievements of his government in the past nine years at a special programme at Lok Bhawan here on Wednesday.

UP’s position has gone up from bottom three to the position among the top three states now. In order to take these achievements to the people, a nine-day programme based on nine themes is being organised, starting from Chaitra Navratri, said the CM.

“The objective is to make it a subject of public discussion and ensure participation by all sections of society, including youths, farmers, workers, women and the poor. Through dialogue, not only will the achievements of the past nine years be shared, but a roadmap for future development will also be outlined,” he added. Adityanath said number 9 is considered auspicious and symbolises completeness, and this initiative is a step in that direction.

The CM also released a booklet titled ‘Nav Nirman Ke 9 Varsh’ on the occasion. The state’s top leaders, including union minister of state for finance Pankaj Chaudhary, UP BJP general secretary (organisation) Dharampal, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak and others attended the special programme.

“Sixteen airports are operational in the state, including four international airports. The fifth international airport at Jewar, which is now ready for inauguration, will be the largest in the country,” said the CM. He said UP had the largest railway network in the country while Metro services were operational in seven cities - Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Meerut.

The country’s first rapid rail had started between Meerut and Delhi and the first ropeway in India is being built in Varanasi. The first inland waterway in India (Varanasi to Haldia) is also in UP, he added.

Highlighting infrastructure, Adityanath said 55% of the country’s expressways were in UP, rising to 60% after completion of the Ganga Expressway.

The CM said UP had emerged as a major investment destination, with projects worth ₹15 lakh crore grounded and ₹6 lakh crore in the pipeline, backed by a “zero tolerance” policy towards crime and corruption. Over 31,000 large industries were set up and the state had 96 lakh MSME units, he added.

“Neither women, traders, nor common citizens felt safe earlier. UP has now entered a new era in the field of law and order. Earlier, during festivals, there used to be an atmosphere of fear, tension, riots and curfews. Now, festivals like Navratri and Ramzan are being celebrated together peacefully and harmoniously,” he emphasised.

The CM said several forensic science labs (FSL), a State Forensic Institute and the Special Security Force (SSF) had been established. He said for the first time, three women battalions were formed in the PAC, named after brave women warriors – Uda Devi Pasi, Jhalkari Bai and Avanti Bai Lodhi. Statues of these ‘women warriors’ were also being installed, symbolising respect for women power and tradition, he added.

He said the police commissionerate system was implemented in seven districts, making law and order more effective in urban areas while cyber police stations had been established in every district, along with cyber help desks in each police station to effectively tackle digital crimes. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) was strengthened and modern technology was being widely adopted to improve crime control and monitoring systems, emphasised the CM.

“UP’s agricultural growth rate has increased from 8.5% to 18%. The state government provided relief to farmers by reducing mandi fees from 2.5-3% earlier to just 1% now. Under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, about ₹99,000 crore has been transferred directly into the accounts of farmers in UP,” said Adityanath.