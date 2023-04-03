Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Ensure immediate compensation to farmers who suffered crop loss: Yogi

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 03, 2023 11:55 PM IST

Compensation totaling ₹3957.38 crore disbursed to 48.21 lakh farmers in the state during the kharif period between 2017–18 and 2022–23 under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana: Spokesperson

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has issued directives for immediate payment of compensation to farmers whose crops have been damaged by unseasonal rains and hailstorms.

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo)
“The CM has stated that even if a single farmer’s crop is severely damaged by hailstorm or excessive rain, the farmer should be paid compensation adequately in accordance with the law without delay,” a government spokesman said.

Emphasising on the need for continuing an effective implementation of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna, the CM said as per the instructions of the government of India, this scheme was being implemented by notifying the main crops of Kharif and Rabi seasons in all the districts at the gram panchayat level.

“More farmers should be linked to this scheme,” he said.

The spokesman said compensation totaling 3957.38 crore was disbursed to 48.21 lakh farmers in the state during the kharif period between 2017–18 and 2022–23 under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, there is a provision for financial assistance in the form of insurance cover to farmers in case of damage to the crop due to natural calamities, diseases, and worms.

Meanwhile, 2,500 new buses will be inducted into the UPSRTC’s fleet between April 2023 and March 2024 as a follow-up to the government’s directive to reduce the fleet’s average age from7.62 years to 5 years, the spokesman said.

lucknow compensation farmers implementation chief minister yogi adityanath insurance cover upsrtc gram panchayat
