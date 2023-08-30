Janata Darshan:Yogi tells people to meet him if officers don’t listen

Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday held Janata Darshan and listened to people’s problems at his residence here on Tuesday. The chief minister told the people to meet him if the officers were not listening to their grievances. (FT FILE)

According to a press release, the chief minister said every problem should be resolved in a timely, transparent and satisfactory manner. He said if the officials were not resolving the problems, strict action would be taken against them.

Yogi met more than 200 people and provided necessary instructions to officials for problem-solving. He said needy persons, who had not yet got a permanent house, should be brought under the ambit of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana or Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana and be provided with a permanent housing facility. He further instructed the officials to take effective action in revenue and police-related matters.

“Those illegally occupying land should face strict legal consequences. Officials should prioritize public welfare and ensure the prompt resolution of every citizen’s issue”, he said.

Taking note of the applications received in Janata Darshan, CM Yogi directed the officials for quick, quality, and satisfactory disposal of cases and strict legal action on complaints of forcible possession of property.

He said officers should listen to the problems of the public carefully and sensitively and get them resolved quickly. He said the needy should be given the benefit of the welfare schemes of the government and gave instructions to speed up the fund estimation process for those who required financial assistance from the government for their medical care.

“Protecting the health of the general public is the priority of the government. It should be ensured that the resolution of every citizen’s problem is in line with his satisfaction in an unbiased manner,” he added.