No delay in help to needy, CM Yogi warns officials

GORAKHPUR Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday warned officials that delay in addressing grievances of people, especially the needy, would not be tolerated. So they must resolve people’s problems with promptness and effectiveness. CM Yogi at the Janata Darbar in Gorakhpur. (HT)

During Janata Darbar on the second day of his visit at Digvijayanath auditorium in Gorakhnath temple, the chief minister took applications and listened to problems of around 400 visitors, assuring help.

Yogi said that government welfare schemes should reach the poor and entitled people and said if there was problem at any level, it should be resolved with coordination.

He directed officials for strong legal action against those forcibly occupying the lands of the poor. Visitors facing dearth of fund for treatment were gently handled by the CM and he asked officials to prepare estimate. He repeatedly said that every needy would get proper treatment in super speciality hospital as his government was committed to it.

Also on Saturday, the chief minister performed rituals at Gorakhnath temple before consecration of idols. As a part of the rituals, the recitation of Shrimad Bhagwat Puran Katha and Shri Laxminarayan Maha Yagya are underway at the temple for the past two weeks.

As a part of extension, nine temples have been constructed near the gaushala in the temple. The katha recitation that started on May 8 would conclude on Sunday. An evening of bhajan recital by Kanhaiya Mittal would also be organised on Sunday evening. Abdur Rahman